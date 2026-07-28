SKINCEUTICALS INTRODUCES THE NEXT GENERATION OF C E FERULIC: THE ICONIC ANTIOXIDANT SERUM, NOW PROVEN TO VISIBLY REVERSE UP TO 10 YEARS OF AGING SIGNS

The Gold Standard Antioxidant Serum Enters a New Era with Exclusive Double Patent-Pending Technology

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, the #1 Medical Aesthetic Skincare Brand¹ and creator of the antioxidant serum category, today announces the next generation of C E Ferulic, the #1 dermatologist-recommended vitamin C serum among medical aesthetic skincare brands¹, trusted by dermatologists, skincare professionals, and consumers worldwide for more than two decades. Backed by more than 20 years of research, over 30 peer-reviewed publications, and the most extensive body of clinical evidence of any topical antioxidant serum, C E Ferulic remains the gold standard in antioxidant skincare. SkinCeuticals is optimizing its iconic formula with exclusive double patent-pending technology, preserving the antioxidant foundation physicians trust while extending its ability to support skin longevity across all three biological dimensions of aging—metabolic, signaling, and structural—delivering visible results including the ability to reverse up to 10 years of aging signs. ³

As consumer interest evolves from traditional anti-aging toward skin longevity, skincare innovation is increasingly focused on preserving skin health, resilience, and function over time. While many brands are only beginning to explore longevity, SkinCeuticals' latest research demonstrates that C E Ferulic has been supporting the biological mechanisms associated with skin longevity all along. Building on more than two decades of antioxidant research, SkinCeuticals scientists undertook additional testing to evolve the formula—carefully selecting two new ingredients that could further target the three dimensions of skin aging without compromising the clinically validated antioxidant foundation trusted by physicians worldwide.

"C E Ferulic has been my go-to recommendation for patients because no other vitamin C serum has the same depth of scientific validation," said Board-Certified Dermatologist Patti Farris. "The original formula's stability prevents oxidation, its low pH allows optimal skin absorption, and the combination of actives promotes visibly meaningful improvements in wrinkles, discoloration, skin quality, and protection against environmental damage. This next-generation formula builds on that proven foundation, extending C E Ferulic's ability to support skin longevity while preserving everything that has made it the gold standard."

While honoring the meticulous "Duke Parameters" that made the original formula the gold standard—featuring 15% Pure Vitamin C, 1% Vitamin E, and 0.5% Ferulic Acid—the next-generation C E Ferulic introduces two powerful performance enhancers. The updated formula now includes 0.3% Carnosine to stimulate the skin's internal antioxidants and to help protect cellular proteostasis and 1% Endophytol™, a biotechnology-derived dandelion root extract that shields the skin from pollution-induced oxidative stress and chronic micro-inflammation, mitigating inflammaging.

"When the original C E Ferulic patent expired in 2025, we saw an opportunity to challenge ourselves—not because the formula needed to be reinvented, but because we wanted to ensure we were continuing to deliver the very best antioxidant serum on the market," said Tara Pyle, General Manager of SkinCeuticals USA. "We made the deliberate decision to preserve nearly the entire formula. There is continuity with the original formula physicians and consumers know and love, now enhanced to support all three dimensions of skin longevity—successfully extending the visible benefits of healthier, younger-looking skin— through our exclusive double patent-pending technology."

C E Ferulic Clinically Proven Results

In clinical testing, C E Ferulic demonstrated visible improvements across multiple signs of aging and skin quality:

Visibly reverses up to 10 years of aging signs³

Clinically improves 8 signs of aging beyond wrinkles, including discoloration and radiance³

Helps protect skin up to 8x against environmental aggressors³

Reduces the appearance of wrinkles by 36% in 16 weeks³

Improves the appearance of discoloration by 40% in 16 weeks³

Tested across all skin tones³

Physician-tested with seven different laser treatments³

C E Ferulic Key Ingredients & Technology

The next-generation C E Ferulic builds upon SkinCeuticals' iconic antioxidant foundation of 15% Pure Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid), 1% Vitamin E, and 0.5% Ferulic Acid—a synergistic combination proven to neutralize free radicals, defend against environmental damage, support collagen synthesis, and visibly improve signs of aging. The formula is enhanced with 0.3% Carnosine, which helps protect supporting protein integrity, and 1% Endophytol™, a biotechnology-derived dandelion root extract that helps defend against pollution-induced oxidative stress and chronic micro-inflammation. Together, these ingredients work across the three dimensions of skin longevity—structural, signaling, and metabolic—to help preserve skin function, strengthen resilience, and extend the visible benefits of youthful-looking skin over time.

C E Ferulic Availability & Pricing

C E Ferulic will be available beginning July 24th for $185 on SkinCeuticals.com and through authorized skincare professionals nationwide.

About SkinCeuticals

Founded on the groundbreaking antioxidant research of Dr. Sheldon Pinnell, SkinCeuticals has been at the forefront of advanced skincare innovation for nearly three decades. Established in Dallas, Texas in 1997, the brand discovers, develops, and delivers scientifically backed skincare products designed to improve skin health. SkinCeuticals' integrated skincare approach is clinically proven to complement aesthetic procedures and optimize results. Trusted by dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and aesthetic providers worldwide, SkinCeuticals is available through professional skincare practices globally.

For more information, visit SkinCeuticals.com.

For imagery or press inquiries, please contact:

Laura Cummins, SkinCeuticals

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or

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¹ Based on dermatologist recommendation data on file.

² Mansouri P, et al. Hallmarks of Skin Aging: An Update. International Journal of Molecular Sciences. 2023;24(21):15458.

³ Clinical testing results on file at SkinCeuticals.

SOURCE SkinCeuticals