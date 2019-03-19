SkinCeuticals Announces Skin Clinic At Bloom Medical Aesthetics

Located in Norman, Oklahoma, this new Skin Clinic opens in partnership with Elizabeth Greenhaw, M.D. Dr. Greenhaw has over 15 years of experience in aesthetic medicine including injectables, lasers, skincare, and permanent cosmetics. She opened Bloom Medical Aesthetics in 2009 and has grown the business over the last decade. She holds a BS from the University of Alabama and an MD from University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

Dr. Greenhaw says, "At Bloom Medical Aesthetics we strive to develop long-term relationships with our patients in a friendly environment. Under my leadership our aesthetic professionals continue to seek education and training on the latest research-proven products and minimally invasive procedures. Our ultimate goal is to offer a natural aesthetic to enhance our patients' own beauty."

Dr. Greenhaw continues, "Our partnership with SkinCeuticals will provide value to our staff as well as our patients. SkinCeuticals commitment to research and education is important to me personally, as it allows me to be 100% confident in the quality of products we provide to our clientele. I've been using C E Ferulic, SkinCeuticals Award Winning Vitamin C Serum, on my skin since its inception! It continues to be one of our first recommendations when we prescribe a skincare regimen."

Specifically formulated for use before, during and after in-office procedures, SkinCeuticals offers clinically-tested products proven to achieve both immediate and long-term benefits. Of the partnership, Christina Fair, SkinCeuticals US General Manager, says, "We are tremendously excited to partner with Bloom Medical Aesthetics and Dr. Greenhaw. Her dedication to providing a customized experience for all clients aligns with the superior results SkinCeuticals patients receive through a synergy of professional treatments and SkinCeuticals clinical skincare."

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS

Founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, SkinCeuticals discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. As leaders in antioxidant and sun protection technology, SkinCeuticals products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.skinceuticals.com.

