SkinCeuticals Announces The Launch Of A New Face And Body Sunscreen

According to Dr. Brian A. Stolley, one of the main challenges physicians face when recommending sunscreen to patients is ensuring that he or she actually uses the sunscreen to protect against UVA/UVB rays after leaving the office. By launching a new sunscreen that is oil-free, fragrance-free, paraben-free and non-comedogenic, SkinCeuticals introduces a simple, easy-to-use solution for everyday sun protection.

"This universal SPF is perfect for all of my patients – its weightless formula thoroughly moisturizes as it protects and leaves skin comfortable," says Dr. Stolley. "While daily sunscreen usage is necessary to protect the skin from UV-induced aging and discoloration, many patients claim that sunscreen formulas feel greasy and are difficult to rub in. This new SPF is a game changer!"

Anyone can get skin cancer, regardless of age, gender or race. It is estimated that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime.¹˒² Light Moisture UV Defense SPF 50 provides a universal solution. For use on both the face and body, its formula is non-whitening and non-transferring, leaving skin feeling smooth and clean.

Performing beyond a standard sunscreen, Light Moisture UV Defense SPF 50 moisturizes as it protects and boasts a high concentration of key ingredients:

3% Avobenzone, an oil-soluble, organic compound, absorbs skin-aging UVA rays

10% Homosalate is a non-sensitizing sunscreen agent and an effective protection against UVB rays

5% Octisalate protects against burning UVB rays

7% Octocrylene protects skin from the full spectrum of burning UVB and aging UVA rays and possesses emollient properties

Glycerin acts as a powerful humectant that possesses water-binding properties to deliver intense hydration

"Through our wide network of partner physicians, we have seen an increased demand for a universal, everyday sunscreen," said Christina Fair, General Manager of SkinCeuticals. "We sought to deliver a sunscreen that fits seamlessly into any lifestyle. We are thrilled to be able to offer Light Moisture UV Defense SPF 50 as an effective solution to protect against sun damage – and ultimately protect the investment of in-office treatments and at-home skincare regimens – whether you're walking to work or going on a beach vacation."

As part of an at-home regimen, Light Moisture UV Defense SPF 50 can be paired with an antioxidant and other moisturizers in the SkinCeuticals corrective portfolio to tackle multiple anti-aging concerns. Visit skinceuticals.com/find-skincare-professional to locate a dermatologist nearby who can recommend the combination best for individual skin types and concerns.

SkinCeuticals Light Moisture UV Defense SPF 50 is available for $39 at SkinCeuticals.com, as well as select dermatologist offices nationwide.

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS

Founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, SkinCeuticals discovers, develops and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. As leaders in antioxidant and sun protection technology, SkinCeuticals products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.skinceuticals.com.

¹Stern RS. Prevalence of a history of skin cancer in 2007: results of an incidence-based model. Arch Dermatol. 2010 Mar;146(3):279-82.



²Robinson JK. Sun Exposure, Sun Protection, and Vitamin D. JAMA 2005; 294: 1541-43.

Contact:

Jolie Bruch at Alison Brod Marketing + Communications: (212) 230-1800/Jolie@alisonbrodmc.com

Laura Cummins at SkinCeuticals: (212) 984-4907/LCummins@skinceuticals.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skinceuticals-announces-the-launch-of-a-new-face-and-body-sunscreen-300646485.html

SOURCE SkinCeuticals

Related Links

http://www.skinceuticals.com

