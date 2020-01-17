SkinCeuticals Announces the Launch of a New Glycolic Renewal Cleanser

A soft-foaming gel, Glycolic Renewal Cleanser effectively exfoliates the skin, delivering a clear and bright complexion while removing oil, dirt, debris, and long-wear makeup. The cleanser rinses without leaving a residue, refines the appearance of pores, and primes skin for corrective and professional treatments.

Glycolic Renewal Cleanser is formulated with a high concentration of glycolic acid demonstrated by a free acid value of 8%. Derived from sugar cane, this fruit acid dissolves cellular cohesions to release dead and dehydrated cells. The accelerated desquamation stimulates new cell generation, resulting in improved skin texture, tone, and a brighter complexion. A dual-acid cleanser, Glycolic Renewal Cleanser also features 1% Phytic acid, Aloe Barbadensis leaf extract, and Glycerin. Phytic acid has a unique molecular structure that provides comprehensive exfoliation and promotes skin clarity and brightness. Aloe Barbadensis leaf extract moisturizes, cools, and refreshes skin and Glycerin, an emollient, attracts water to the skin and retains skin moisture. Together, these key ingredients work harmoniously to deliver a glowing complexion.

The clinicals conducted on Glycolic Renewal Cleanser by SkinCeuticals and its independent partners demonstrate an accelerated rate of cellular turnover, a characteristic of more youthful skin. Patients evaluated the cleanser after 1 week of use and found:

74% agree skin looks brighter

74% agree skin looks renewed

72% agree skin tone looks more even

75% agree pores on skin look smaller

75% agree skin complexion clearer

"We are excited to bring the new Glycolic Renewal Cleanser to market," explains Christina Fair, US General Manager of SkinCeuticals. She continues, "This year we have seen a growing desire for natural, glowing skin and sought to deliver a product that could both effectively work on its own in addition to complementing the results of professional brightening treatments. Glycolic Renewal Cleanser does just that and works for normal, oily, combination and dry skin types, making it a great addition to any skincare regimen."

Pair Glycolic Renewal Cleanser with other moisturizers in the SkinCeuticals corrective portfolio to tackle multiple skin concerns. In the morning, use a daytime vitamin C serum and sunscreen to brighten and protect skin. Glycolic Renewal Cleanser is also ideal as a complement to skin brightening and clarifying aesthetic procedures, including chemical peels. Visit skinceuticals.com/find-skincare-professional to locate a dermatologist nearby who can recommend the best combination for individual skin types and concerns.

SkinCeuticals Glycolic Renewal Cleanser is available for $38 at SkinCeuticals.com, as well as partner skincare professionals nationwide.

Founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, SkinCeuticals discovers, develops and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. As leaders in antioxidant and sun protection technology, SkinCeuticals products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at skinceuticals.com.

