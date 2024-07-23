SkinCeuticals Announces the Launch of Clinically Backed Wrinkle-Modulating Peptide Serum P-TIOX

The Pioneer in Integrated Skincare Solutions Brings Advanced Anti-Aging Solutions to New Heights with Technology Inspired by the Effects of Neurotoxin Injections

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, the #1 Medical Skincare Brand, announces the brand's biggest launch to-date: P-TIOX, a new clinically backed peptide serum designed to reduce the appearance of contraction lines and reveal glass skin radiance. This innovative serum offers advanced wrinkle modulation, improved skin smoothness, and radiant skin.

Courtesy of SkinCeuticals

Inspired by the effects of neurotoxin injections and the new microtox trend, P-TIOX features a patent-pending blend of advanced peptides amplified by synergistic actives to reduce the appearance of nine types of contraction lines and reveal visibly smooth, radiant skin on all skin types and tones.

P-TIOX is physician-tested to complement neurotoxin injections and is effective on its own to achieve needle-free wrinkle correction without the aid of professional injectables. Additionally, P-TIOX is formulated with a novel blend of advanced peptides amplified by potent actives.

This patent-pending combination of ingredients has shown powerful synergy compared to a peptide-based formula alone1:

Advanced Peptide Complex with 2% Acetyl Hexapeptide-8 + 2% Dipeptide Diaminobutyroyl inspired by the effects of neurotoxin injections to help reduce the appearance of contraction lines.

Glass Skin Complex with 5% Polyhydroxy Acid + 5% Niacinamide + 1% Laminaria Extract maximizes hydration while gently exfoliating to improve texture and radiance.

Results can be seen within 1 week – after 12 weeks, average results include:

In 1 week: Visibly improves skin smoothness, refines the look of pores, and reveals glass skin radiance. 2

In 12 weeks: Visibly reduces 9 types of contraction lines, even those neurotoxin injections do not treat.2

"As pioneers in integrated skincare, our goal was to deliver an innovation that pairs perfectly with the leading in-office treatment, neurotoxin injectables," states Angela Hildebrand, General Manager of SkinCeuticals U.S. "Our physician partners are thrilled. It's great for their injectable patients and also for those who are looking for similar anti-aging benefits, but not ready for an injection treatment."

"As we age, dynamic facial expressions cause contraction lines to become etched into our skin," says SkinCeuticals Partner Physician Dr. Rosalyn George. "P-TIOX is clinically proven to reduce the look of 9 types of contraction lines, even in areas of the face that neurotoxin injections are not traditionally used to treat. Moreover, it improves skin texture and radiance in just one week of use to achieve an overall smooth, glass-like complexion – whether you're getting neurotoxin injections or not."

To use, apply 4-6 drops of P-TIOX twice daily after using an antioxidant serum. Follow with moisturizer and sunscreen in the morning. SkinCeuticals P-TIOX is available for $148 at partner skincare professionals nationwide near you (find yours at skinceuticals.com/locate) as well as at SkinCeuticals.com.

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS

SkinCeuticals®, the #1 Medical Skincare Brand in the U.S. and leader in antioxidant technology, founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. SkinCeuticals® products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. SkinCeuticals® is available in over 6,000 physician offices nationwide, with over 100 of those dermatologists and plastic surgeons exclusively selling SkinCeuticals® through their flagship program and SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ destinations which specifically emphasize the SkinCeuticals integrated skincare approach — combining clinical skincare with in-office treatments. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.SkinCeuticals.com.

