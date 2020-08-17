SkinCeuticals Announces the Launch of Tripeptide-R Neck Repair

SkinCeuticals Tripeptide-R Neck Repair is a fortifying, high-performance treatment that targets the neck for early to advanced signs of aging. The neck, notoriously one of the most challenging areas to treat, ages differently from the face and has its own specific signs of aging. These signs include bands, loose and sagging skin, submental fullness, discoloration, crepiness and wrinkles 5x deeper than the face. Additionally, the skin on the neck is susceptible to lines and wrinkles from repetitive movements such as looking down at mobile devices. SkinCeuticals Tripeptide-R Neck Repair is specifically formulated to address these concerns with a tri-functional corrective technology made up of three key ingredients.

The Tripeptide-R Neck Repair's tri-functional corrective technology works strategically to target loose skin, horizontal neck lines and crepiness to combat signs of neck aging. Its key ingredient, Pure Retinol, is used at an optimized level specific for treating and fortifying neck's delicate skin to improve the appearance of lines and wrinkles. In a 16-week US Clinical Study, participants experienced a 27% improvement in neck skin crepiness, a 16% improvement in horizontal neck lines and a 16% improvement in neck skin elasticity. The formula boasts highly efficacious concentrations of the following breakthrough ingredients:

0.2% Pure Retinol – a neck-specific dose helps fortify neck's fragile skin to improve the appearance of lines and wrinkles

2.5% Tripeptide Concentrate - low molecular weight tripeptide helps strengthen skin to build resilience and firm neck skin

5% Glaucine Complex - SkinCeuticals' new active ingredient supports skin's resistance to visible neck aging

"Neck aging is a universal skincare concern, though not everyone realizes the neck requires its own, hyper-targeted treatment because it ages differently from the face" explains Christina Fair, US General Manager of SkinCeuticals. "We are so excited to introduce Tripeptide-R Neck Repair as it is truly an innovation in the neck aging landscape and works efficaciously on its own, while also complementing in-office procedures."

On the demand for a product that addresses neck aging SkinCeuticals Partner Physician, Dr. Kelly Sullivan, explains "My patients have been asking for an effective neck product to complement in-office procedures for some time now, which is why I am so excited about the introduction of SkinCeuticals Tripeptide-R Neck Repair." She continues, "With the addition of retinol it addresses all of their concerns, such as neck bands, crepiness, skin discoloration and sun damage. It is the ideal product to address all of the problems with the aging neck."

To use, apply 1-2 pumps every other night from the décolleté to jawline. After one week, increase use to nightly, then twice daily as tolerated or as directed by a skincare professional. Pair Tripeptide-R Neck Repair with SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 to moisturize. In the morning, use a daytime vitamin C serum and sunscreen to brighten and protect skin. Visit skinceuticals.com/find-skincare-professional to locate a physician nearby who can recommend the best combination for individual skin types and concerns.

SkinCeuticals Tripeptide-R Neck Repair is available for $120 at SkinCeuticals.com, as well as partner skincare professionals nationwide.

