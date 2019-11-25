SkinCeuticals CUSTOM D.O.S.E Technology Named to TIME's List of the 100 Best Inventions of 2019

"L'Oréal is using technology to unlock new consumer experiences that allow for deeper levels of personalization," said Guive Balooch, Head of L'Oréal's Technology Incubator. "We are thrilled to see D.O.S.E scale internationally to reach new consumers around the world and are honored to be recognized on TIME's 100 Best Inventions List for 2019."

More than 250 unique skin types were considered in the research development of D.O.S.E to ensure the highest quality and deeply customized beauty experience. D.O.S.E has a production-quality compounder that operates at 1,200 rotations per minute to mix ingredients precisely, drop by drop. The machine uniquely combines active ingredients that have historically been unable to be mixed outside of a factory setting.

"CUSTOM D.O.S.E has opened the brand to not only be the leader in medical skincare, but a leader in technological innovation. Our physicians are able to provide a service from SkinCeuticals that is unique to them that grows and retains patients," said Christina Fair, Head of SkinCeuticals U.S.

To assemble the 2019 TIME Best Inventions list, TIME solicited nominations across a variety of categories from editors and correspondents around the world, as well as through an online application process. Each contender was then evaluated on key factors including originality, effectiveness, ambition and influence. The result: 100 groundbreaking inventions that are changing the way we live, work, play and think about what's possible.

See TIME's list of 100 Best Inventions of 2019 here: http://time.com/bestinventions2019 and learn more about SkinCeuticals CUSTOM D.O.S.E here: https://www.skinceuticals.com/customdose.

