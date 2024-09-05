SkinCeuticals Introduces HA Intensifier Multi-Glycan - A Revolutionary Multi-Dimensional Hyaluronic Acid Volumizing Serum

The Next Generation of the Best-Selling H.A. Intensifier, This New Formula Is Designed to Visibly Plump, Contour, and Complement Dermal Filler Injections

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, the #1 Medical Aesthetic Skincare Brand, announces the launch of HA Intensifier Multi-Glycan – a breakthrough hyaluronic acid serum that plumps, hydrates, contours, fills fine lines, and helps stimulate skin plumping glycans to help maintain skin's structural integrity and hydration.

The new HA Intensifier Multi-Glycan takes hydration to the next level, going beyond the benefits of the original HA Intensifier to deliver visibly plump, smooth, more youthful-looking skin. This breakthrough formula features:

Enhanced Hyaluronic Acid Support:

- -20% More Proxylane™: This patented technology boosts the formula's ability to support natural hyaluronic acid levels, enhancing skin's ability to attract and retain moisture for intense, lasting hydration.

- -Proven Ingredients: The formula retains its powerful combination of 1.3% Hyaluronic Acid, a renowned humectant, and 0.2% Purple Rice Extract, known to further boost hyaluronic acid levels for visibly plumper skin.

Next Generation Glycan Stimulation:

- Introducing Soybean Ferment Extract: This innovative ingredient stimulates the production of additional glycans naturally occurring components in skin that play a crucial role in maintaining structural volume to assist with a youthful appearance.

- Combatting Glycan Decline: As we age, glycan levels naturally decrease, contributing to loss of volume and definition. By stimulating glycan production, the formula helps to visibly fill fine lines and redefine facial contours for a smoother, more youthful look.

The upgraded HA Intensifier Multi-Glycan formula is clinically proven to complement dermal fillers, making it an advanced at-home solution to pair with the results of professional treatments. The new formula also provides an instant plumping effect and a 24-hour hydration boost, offering multi-dimensional corrective benefits that address fine lines, facial contours, and overall skin texture for all skin types and tones. By focusing on these advancements, HA Intensifier Multi-Glycan solidifies its status as a best-seller with a powerful, modernized hyaluronic acid formula that goes beyond hydration and plumping alone.

"At SkinCeuticals, our goal is to create integrated skincare solutions that work seamlessly with advanced aesthetic treatments," said Angela Hildebrand, General Manager at SkinCeuticals. "The HA Intensifier Multi-Glycan is a prime example of this approach, offering both immediate and lasting results for those looking to elevate their skincare routine, especially when paired with dermal fillers."

HA Intensifier Multi-Glycan was evaluated in a 12-week clinical study involving over 80 diverse subjects (Fitzpatrick I-VI):

Immediate Results: Immediate improvement in skin plumpness and increased radiance 24-hour boosted skin hydration

Results After 12 Weeks: 24% reduction in global fine lines 14% reduction in marionette lines 7.7% improvement in global facial lifting



"HA Intensifier Multi-Glycan is a game-changer for patients seeking to optimize their skincare results at-home after in-office dermal filler treatments," Dr. Shino Bay Aguilera adds. "By helping to support the skin's structure and enhancing hydration and plumpness, it leads to a more youthful and contoured appearance."

For enhanced results, SkinCeuticals recommends pairing the HA Intensifier Multi-Glycan with the P-TIOX serum. This power pair creates a comprehensive anti-aging regimen that targets fine lines, wrinkles, contraction lines, plumpness, hydration, and volume—perfect for consumers interested in dermal filler and neurotoxin injectables. With HA Intensifier Multi-Glycan now offering a fresher, lighter feel than its original formulation, with 95% of polled consumers agreeing that it does not pill on skin, it's easy to layer with other serums like PTIOX.

SkinCeuticals HA Intensifier Multi-Glycan is available for $120 at partner skincare professionals nationwide near you (find yours at skinceuticals.com/locate) as well as SkinCeuticals.com.

