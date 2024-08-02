SkinCeuticals Redefines Beauty Investments with Launch of P-TIOX Wrinkle-Modulating Peptide Serum and Financial Empowerment Campaign

The #1 Medical Skincare Brand brings together Skinvestor Advisors and viral TikTok star Megan Boni to highlight how investing in your skin is one of the smartest investments you can make

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the debut of SkinCeuticals' new wrinkle-modulating peptide serum P-TIOX – a clinically backed serum formulated to help reduce the appearance of contraction lines and reveal glass skin radiance, in addition to or in lieu of neurotoxin injections – the brand is launching a campaign to empower people to invest in skincare and invest in themselves. With quality ingredients, clinically backed efficacy and proven long-term benefits, SkinCeuticals P-TIOX is a smart and savvy investment that brings you the greatest return on your skincare routine.

SkinCeuticals Protect Your SkinVestment

This summer, SkinCeuticals is collaborating with TikTok sensation Megan Boni, skincare professionals, and financial experts to underscore the intersection of beauty and financial empowerment. Boni has remixed her famous "Looking for a Man in Finance" song, changing her tune to emphasize that she only needs to rely on herself for the prosperity of her financial future. To empower Megan Boni and other individuals to invest in their future selves and with their skincare, the brand has also partnered with a diverse group of Skinvestor Advisors, including Vivian Tu, Simran Kaur, Rachel Wiseman, Dr. Daniel Sugai and Dr. Mamina Turegano. These respected financial experts, entrepreneurs and board-certified dermatologists blend financial savvy with skincare expertise to provide advice and tips to make informed choices about your skincare and financial futures.

"At SkinCeuticals, we continue to be the leader in research and innovation to deliver clinically proven skincare that is tested safe, complements, and protects your in-office treatment," said Angela Hildebrand, General Manager of SkinCeuticals U.S. "Invest in yourself using SkinCeuticals, the #1 Medical Skincare Brand, and let it be your strongest high yield investment."

In addition, SkinCeuticals has partnered with Simran Kaur and her media platform, Girls That Invest Media, dedicated to bridging the wealth gap by empowering women with investing and finance knowledge. To extend this mission, SkinCeuticals and Girls That Invest Media are hosting a social media giveaway featuring a highly sought-after 1:1 mentoring session with Simran and a 1:1 skincare consultation with a skincare professional, along with exclusive access to an investing webinar.

"Through this initiative, we hope to educate and inspire consumers to make meaningful investments in their skin. By doing this, we aim to give our consumers the insight and education to make smarter investments in their personal portfolios – including their skincare," added Hildebrand.

P-TIOX is designed to be used as part of your daily skincare regimen for enhanced wrinkle and texture correction, with or without neurotoxin injections. When paired together, P-TIOX and neurotoxin injections work synergistically to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles, targeting areas of the face that neurotoxin alone don't treat, and delivering fast, long-lasting results.

SkinCeuticals P-TIOX is available for $148 at partner skincare professionals nationwide (find yours at skinceuticals.com/locate) as well as SkinCeuticals.com.

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS

SkinCeuticals®, the #1 Medical Skincare Brand in the U.S. and leader in antioxidant technology, founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. SkinCeuticals® products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. SkinCeuticals® is available in over 6,000 physician offices nationwide, with over 100 of those dermatologists and plastic surgeons exclusively selling SkinCeuticals® through their flagship program and SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ destinations which specifically emphasize the SkinCeuticals integrated skincare approach — combining clinical skincare with in-office treatments. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.skinceuticals.com.

CONTACT

Laura Cummins, Head of Integrated Communications, SkinCeuticals U.S.

10 Hudson Yards, Floor 33 New York NY 10001

[email protected]

SOURCE SkinCeuticals