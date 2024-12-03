SkinCeuticals Reveals Exclusive Holiday Kits and Celebrates a Year of Groundbreaking Innovation

As the year comes to a close, SkinCeuticals unveils holiday offerings perfect for gifting, self-care, and elevating routines with advanced skincare solutions.

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, the #1 Medical Aesthetic Skincare Brand, is celebrating the holiday season by unveiling their annual exclusive skincare kits. Beautifully packaged and designed to deliver transformative results, these kits feature some of their best-selling, clinically-proven formulas to address a variety of skincare needs, from combating signs of aging to targeting discoloration and boosting hydration. Give the gift of radiant, healthy skin this year with a SkinCeuticals holiday kit – the ultimate present for anyone seeking to elevate their skincare routine.

With options for every skincare enthusiast, the holiday kits are available online and through partnering physician offices nationwide, featuring:

SkinCeuticals Face and Eye Power Pair Set – The perfect solution for combating visible signs of aging on the face and around the eyes, featuring A.G.E. Advanced Eye and A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced .

– The perfect solution for combating visible signs of aging on the face and around the eyes, featuring and . SkinCeuticals The Gold Standard Kit – Designed to target discoloration and hydration, this set includes the iconic C E Ferulic and a half-size Hydrating B5 Gel .

– Designed to target discoloration and hydration, this set includes the iconic and a half-size . SkinCeuticals Winter Skin Essential Set – A luxurious duo of Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 and a half-size C E Ferulic, offering the ultimate gift of nourishment and anti-aging benefits.

Skin health is a top priority, especially during the busy holiday season. Whether it's a gift for yourself or a loved one, SkinCeuticals offers solutions to address a variety of skin concerns. In addition to its holiday kits, SkinCeuticals launched significant innovation in the skincare market during 2024, marked by the successful launch of two standout products: P-TIOX and HA Intensifier Multi-Glycan. Designed to complement professional treatments such as neurotoxin injections and dermal filler injections, these award-winning serums provide an ideal solution for those seeking to maximize their skincare results at home, delivering lasting benefits for the season and beyond. SkinCeuticals also launched Cell Cycle Catalyst and Clear Daily Soothing UV Defense SPF this year. These launches underscore SkinCeuticals' commitment to cutting-edge skincare technology and its dedication to delivering advanced solutions for specific skin concerns. The compact, high-performance formulas make luxurious stocking stuffers for anyone looking to elevate their skincare regimen.

"At SkinCeuticals, our transformative technology is designed to address a wide range of skincare concerns, empowering consumers with the confidence to feel their best," said General Manager Angela Hildebrand. "As we look ahead to 2025, we're excited to continue setting the bar for advanced skincare innovation that meet the evolving needs of both our consumer and physician partners."

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS

SkinCeuticals®, the #1 medical skincare brand in the U.S. and leader in antioxidant technology, founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. SkinCeuticals® products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. SkinCeuticals® is available in over 6,000 physician offices nationwide, with over 100 of those dermatologists and plastic surgeons exclusively selling SkinCeuticals® through their flagship program and SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ destinations which specifically emphasize the SkinCeuticals integrated skincare approach — combining clinical skincare with in-office treatments. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.SkinCeuticals.com.

