SkinCeuticals’ Third Annual National Vitamin C Day: April 4th

SkinCeuticals is committed to offering the gold standard in skincare, and as such, continuously studies and researches a cornerstone ingredient, Vitamin C. Vitamin C is an imperative step in any skincare routine as it protects skin health against combined aggressors 1 , however, the ingredient is not one size fits all. For the first time in nine years and after six years of development, the brand introduces a new antioxidant to its renowned portfolio, Silymarin CF, a groundbreaking new innovation in the Vitamin C category for oily and blemish-prone skin.

Oily and blemish-prone skin contains higher levels of sebum and lower levels of antioxidants when compared to other skin types, making it inherently more vulnerable to environmental damage and breakouts. Silymarin, the key differentiator and a powerful antioxidant derived from Milk Thistle Plant, inhibits the oxidation of the sebum of the skin, which can create an environment for bacteria to colonize in the pore, leading to inflammation and, ultimately, blemishes. After four weeks of use, Silymarin CF was shown to be effective at reducing lipid peroxidation - by up to 76%. The technology is clinically proven to neutralize free radicals, reduce skin oiliness, refine skin texture and visibly improve signs of aging including fine lines, skin texture, and tone.

Silymarin CF joins the brand's iconic existing offerings, Phloretin CF and C E Ferulic, which each offer unique benefits for specific skin-types. Phloretin CF, ideal for normal and combination skin, provides advanced environmental protection by neutralizing damaging free radicals, and improves the appearance of discoloration and overall skin tone. C E Ferulic, alternatively, is ideal for normal, dry and sensitive skin-types. In addition to delivering advanced environmental protection and improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, loss of firmness, and brightening skin's complexion, C E Ferulic is also clinically proven to reduce combined oxidative damage from free radicals generated by UV, Ozone, and Diesel Exhaust by up to 41%1.

"Antioxidants and the science behind them have been the driving force behind many of our favorite and most efficacious products since the brand's inception," notes Stephanie Kramer, US General Manager of SkinCeuticals. She continues, "With the introduction of Silymarin, we are now able to offer an antioxidant solution for a broader range of skin types. We are proud of the science and years of research that go into each of our antioxidant offerings, and find it so important to have a day dedicated to education surrounding the power of Vitamin C."

SkinCeuticals founded National Vitamin C Day in 2019. Learn more about why Vitamin C is essential for skin health – find the right Vitamin C serum for you. Discover more with #vitaminCday on social media.

1 Ferrara, F, et al., Additive effect of combined pollutants to UV induced skin OxInflammation damage. Evaluating the protective topical application of a cosmeceutical mixture formulation. Redox Biology, 34, July 2020, 101481.

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS

Founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, SkinCeuticals discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. As leaders in antioxidant and sun protection technology, SkinCeuticals products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram , or at www.skinceuticals.com .

Contact: Laura Cummins at SkinCeuticals: (212) 984-4907/[email protected]

SOURCE SkinCeuticals

Related Links

http://www.skinceuticals.com

