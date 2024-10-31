SkinCure Oncology Celebrates National Radiologic Technology Week

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT) for the treatment of nonmelanoma skin cancer, presented to dermatology patients as the GentleCure™ Experience, salutes radiation therapists nationwide during this National Radiologic Technology Week, November 3-9.

SkinCure Oncology Chief Executive Officer Kewin Brandt said, "Radiation therapists are the heart and soul of modern dermatologic treatment for those affected by the nation's number one cancer type, nonmelanoma skin cancer. More than 3.3 million Americans are diagnosed with this disease annually, and radiation therapists administering nonsurgical Image-Guided SRT as part of the GentleCure Experience are essential to their painless treatment and full recovery."

SkinCure Oncology employs some 400 radiation therapists who see patients as part of multidisciplinary treatment teams in 350 dermatology practices in 41 states.

During National Radiologic Technology Week the nation recognizes the critical role that radiation therapists, who are experts in medical imaging and radiation therapy, play in healthcare.

Brandt noted, "Our radiation therapists not only provide patients with the most advanced noninvasive treatment for nonmelanoma skin cancer, but they also engage with patients on a personal level throughout their treatment journeys for the ultimate patient experience. These dedicated professionals play a vital, advanced role in elevating the patient's voice in treatment decision-making, demystify the process and provide a deep connection and comprehensive care throughout. We are immensely grateful for all they do to change the face of skin cancer treatment."

About SkinCure Oncology

SkinCure Oncology is the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists, Mohs surgeons and other physicians to bring cancer center-level radiation therapy treatment to private practices. Presented to patients as the GentleCure™ Experience, Image-Guided SRT is available from some 500 physicians nationwide, with nearly 100,000 patients having been treated. Learn more about the company at SkinCureOncology.com, and visit GentleCure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

