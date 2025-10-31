SkinCure Oncology Salutes Radiation Therapists During National Radiologic Technology Week

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the industry leader in providing a comprehensive cancer center model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT or IGSRT) for the treatment of nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC), presented to dermatology patients and professionals as the GentleCure Experience™, joins the American Society of Radiologic Technologists in honoring medical imaging and radiation therapy professionals during National Radiologic Technology Week, November 2–8.

"SkinCure Oncology is the largest private employer of Radiation Therapists (RTTs) in the United States, with over 600 RTTs serving in every level of the company, from senior management to the critical role of patient care," said Chief Executive Officer Kerwin Brandt. "Our company was co-founded by lifelong Radiation Therapist Steven L. Scott, who now serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer, and our Chief Operating Officer is Joshua Swindle, B.S.R.T.(T), ARRT. Most of our highly skilled RTTs work in private dermatology practices across the country, fulfilling key roles that are important to the treatment process." Those include:

Expert Operation of State-of-the-Art Technology: Our RTTs are proficient in operating the specialized Image-Guided SRT equipment, accurately targeting radiation to cancerous cells while sparing healthy tissue.

Patient Advocacy and Education: They champion patient interests, explain the treatment process, answer questions, and provide reassurance. This communication helps define the process and elevates the patient's voice in their own treatment decisions and care.

Image Guidance and Monitoring: Using integrated high-resolution imaging, they acquire, visualize, interpret and track tumor response in real-time, ensuring optimal effectiveness in each treatment session.

Compassionate Care: RTTs provide critical emotional support to patients during their cancer diagnosis and treatment journey, often forming deep connections that improve the overall patient experience and outcome. Their empathy is grounded in joy for patients.

Safety Assurance: They are meticulous in their environments with the application of therapeutic radiation delivery safety protocols to protect both patients and themselves.

Brandt continued, "We are incredibly grateful for the dedication of our Radiation Therapists to our mission of providing the most effective nonsurgical treatment for basal and squamous cell skin cancers."

About SkinCure Oncology

SkinCure Oncology is the industry leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT or IGSRT), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists, Mohs surgeons and other physicians to bring cancer center-level radiation therapy treatment to private practices. Presented to patients as the GentleCure Experience™, Image-Guided SRT is available from some 500 physicians nationwide, with well more than 100,000 patients having been treated. Learn more about the company at SkinCureOncology.com, and visit GentleCure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

