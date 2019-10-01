Skineez Announces New Advanced-Healing Fabrics to Repair and Protect Skin

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skineez, the nation's leading cosmetotextile company, today announced the launch of its recently patented Skin Protectant fabrics nationwide.

This new, medical-grade collection represents the convergence of beauty, health and wellness. And, like all other products in Skineez offering, helps to improve circulation, massage and revitalize tired legs and reduce swelling in the legs and feet and--most importantly-- are easy to put on. These soft supple fabrics are found in the Compression and Diabetic areas of your local pharmacy.

Skineez

Skineez patented micro-bead technology, include protectant and moisturizing and hydrating ingredients for the skin. These include botanicals such as shea butter, apricot kernel oil, retinol, Vitamin A, Vitamin E and Rose hip oil, which help to protect, repair and restore the skin's natural moisture. Skineez is the only company to manufacture products that provide both therapeutic and hydrating benefits, endorsed by medical professionals and the U.S. military. They are produced in the United States in FDA approved factories. All fabrics are clinically proven to soothe smooth and renew the skin while you wear.

"We understand the need to deliver FDA validated drug ingredients focused on consumer health. Our new skin reparative active ingredients in the fabrics align with FDA, NDC requirements . This validation is key in the reimbursement requirements as pre-determined for Medicare and Medicaid used by pharmacies nationwide and consumers relying on identification of beneficial ingredients in OTC products," said Michelle Moran, president of Skineez.

"Our goal is to design fabrics that not only help men and women with various ailments, but also offer an added hidden benefit, that encourages a healthy lifestyle," says Moran. "Skineez offers ever-important healthy-wearables to the pharmacy and healthcare markets. This has been our focus from the start of the product line and will continue to be my focus as we add innovative products to the branded line."

About Skineez

Boston-based Skineez company is a certified Women Owned Business. The Skineez team continues to focus on products that are made in the U.S.A. Current products include arthritis fingerless gloves, diabetic socks, true gradient compression in mild, moderate and firm compression as well as miracle toning capri. They are available nationwide at select retailers and online at mySkineez.com . You will find Skineez Skin-Reparative products in Walmart pharmacies select Walgreens pharmacies, and high-end retailers nationwide. You will always find the full product line and more information at www.myskineez.com .

Skineez is the first company to have advanced healing skin protectant fabrics in the pharmacy areas.

https://www.myskineez.com/pages/drug-facts

