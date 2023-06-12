Skineez’ Newly Announced T.E.D. HOSE, the Only FDA Cleared Hydrating Anti-Embolism Stockings and Socks for Pre-Operative and Post Operative Patients, Is Now Available at Medigroup

BOSTON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skineez, the pioneering company making FDA-cleared medical grade compression products with hydrating benefits that improve skin condition, announced today its newly launched Hydrating T.E.D. Anti-Embolism Stockings and Compression Socks and Sleeves will be available immediately at Medigroup.

Skineez is the only FDA-cleared product of its kind. The compression products are clinically proven to help to prevent deep vein thrombosis (DVT), edema, and leg discomfort for pre-operative and post-operative patients while hydrating the skin at the same time. Anti-embolism stockings are used right after surgery to prevent DVT and blood clotting.

"In a clinical study, 80 percent of people who used Skineez products saw softer, firmer skin in just one hour," said Michelle Moran, the founder of Skineez. She invented the hydrating-wearable skincare technology after she had surgery and was given a drying stocking which led to problems. "Skin tears are a big problem, especially as aging skin loses its elasticity. Dryness and a lack of collagen cause thin, papery skin on the arms and legs. Shear forces, friction, and pressure cause delicate skin to come apart with brief, light pressure, especially while applying compression. Many dermatologists, cardiologists, and orthopedic surgeons recommend skin care creams before applying stockings as hydration improves elasticity in the skin and helps prevent skin tears."

As consumers wear Skineez wearable skincare and wellness wear, the microcapsules embedded in each garment break open naturally and slowly deliver the patented cosmetic ingredients to the skin. After ten washings, you simply spray on the skincare with the Skineez cosmetic spray back into the garments for another ten wearings.

All Skineez products include active ingredients for maximum hydration and pain relief. They are available without a prescription and are proudly made in the USA.

Skineez skin-reparative compression sleeves use mild compression to provide warmth, which may help circulation, reduce pain, and promote healing. All Skineez compression products are FSA and HSA approved. They can also temporarily relieve minor aches and pains of muscles and joints associated with arthritis, strains, bruises, and sprains.

Other key features of the Skineez T.E.D. Anti-Embolism Stockings and Socks include:

● 24-hour skin hydration

● Relief for foot arch, heel, ankle, and nerve pain

● Moisturizes rejuvenates, soothes, and nourishes the skin

● 100 percent latex free

● Moisture wicking

● Antimicrobacterial (no stinky feet)

● Available in knee-high and thigh-high lengths

● FDA approved

● NDC coded

● Made in the USA

only FSA-approved compression product for pain relief

only T.E.D hose that's infused."

The compression therapy market size is expected to experience hockey-stick-like growth from an estimated $3 billion in 2021 to $3.9 billion by 2026, according to Allied Market Research.

"The market for these products is exploding," she said. "We are the only company now that diversifies in the sleeves area. This invention extends the product line into medical prevention and recovery areas as the product infuses into the skin and the body."

ABOUT SKINEEZ

Based in the technology center of Boston, Skineez is a women-owned business that has reinvented the compression industry with medical-grade compression products made in the USA. Its mission is to provide high-end patented FDA products that are healthier and affordable for better medical outcomes.

Their entire line of products is available at more than 18,000 retail pharmacies and medical outlets.

