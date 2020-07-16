Skineez® Skincarewear® Introduces Soothing, Calming & Cooling Skin-Reparative® Cloth Masks with Zinc

BOSTON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skineez Skincarewear, the leader in wearable skincare, has introduced the ONLY FDA-approved, cooling, skin protecting and hydrating cloth masks with zinc to ward off deadly germs.

Skineez new reusable, Skin-Reparative AntiBacterial Face Mask provides superior soothing, cooling protection. Designed to uniquely soften, cool and protect one's face by combining STA-COOL® moisture management yarn and ZincX™ technologies along with its signature five key moisturizing nutrients for triple the amount of protection. Zinc promotes skin health, wound healing and immune function properties. Healthy skin protectants help soothe and heal facial skin while a medical grade, antibacterial fiber barrier helps protect both the user and others from harmful germs.

With more first responders and family members experiencing poor ventilation and skin irritation from wearing traditional masks, Skineez incredibly soft, lightweight, reusable masks protect, refresh and repair: combining the newest in fabric technologies with its trademark array of heavenly botanicals clinically proven to firm, revitalize and hydrate the skin. The masks are available in black and white, in adult and child sizes.

According to company founder Michelle Moran: "Our new, ultra-soft cloth masks provide the perfect combination of soothing and cooling face protection, along with UV protection and breathability, to help everybody stay protected and cool this season." Moran added, "The point of wearing a protective mask is to keep harmful droplets from shedding through the fabric and going in or out into the air. Our innovative, smart fabric blend is designed as an exceptional protective barrier, and along with a soothing skin protectant layer plus zinc provides triple protection. Regular, non-medical grade cloth masks simply cannot provide any of these benefits."

Skineez Skin-Reparative products are infused with natural hydrating botanicals including shea butter, apricot kernel oil, retinol, Vitamin E and Rose hip oil, that help repair and restore the skin's natural moisture. Skineez products are endorsed by medical professionals and the U.S. military. These antibacterial masks are produced on Skineez medical grade compression machines, in ISO FDA-approved factories in the U.S.A.

The Boston-based Skineez is a certified Women Owned Business. Its products, which include diabetic socks and miracle toning capris, are available nationwide at select retailers and online at www.mySkineez.com.

