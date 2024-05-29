Skinister Medical Steps Up to Fill Urgent Patient Need: Ostomates & Mastectomy Patients Transition to Skinister Medical Adhesive Spray After Hollister 7730 Discontinued

Patients may evaluate Skinister Medical Adhesive with a risk-free, money-back guarantee. Post this

"Numerous patients, WOC nurses, and institutions have transitioned to Skinister Medical Adhesive, but many more are still searching for a suitable replacement. We're trying to get the word out that people can count on Skinister Medical Adhesive, and they can try it risk-free." -David Shelton, CEO

ABOUT THE PRODUCT

Skinister Medical Adhesive is a silicone-based, pressure-sensitive adhesive that securely attaches medical devices to skin, such as ostomy bags, breast forms, condom catheters, maxillofacial prosthetics, and more.

Skinister Medical Adhesive Remover easily removes adhesive residue from skin and devices. The sting-free solvent is also silicone-based, odor-free, and hypoallergenic.

PATIENT BENEFITS

Excellent adhesion: Provides increased wear time for appliances, fewer leaks, and less cleanup of accidents. Equivalent adhesion to discontinued product.

Water and sweat-resistant: Bathe, exercise, and swim with confidence.

Skin Safe: Hypoallergenic, latex-free, odor-free with no foul-smelling solvents.

Gentle Release: Helps maintain skin integrity. Ideal for regular use.

Aerosol-free: A convenient smaller product with no hazardous propellants makes it an eco-friendly, economical choice.

Made in the USA .

TESTIMONIALS

"This adhesive was an absolute life-saver after Hollister discontinued their Adapt 7730" -Alex

"We went from 2-3 ostomy changes in a 48 hour period to keeping the bag on our infant for 2-3 days!! I recommend this to anyone!" -Melissa

ABOUT SKINISTER MEDICAL

Skinister Medical has a background in aerospace manufacturing and has previously developed innovative products for NASA, environmental research, and national defense. Since 2013, the company has produced cutting-edge prosthetics for the medical and fashion industries, and various other medical devices. Today, the company is dedicated to creating functional products that improve patient's day-to-day lives.

