SkinKick Launches An Ulta Beauty™ Exclusive

DALLAS, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SkinKick , is excited to announce the launch of their first Ulta Beauty™ exclusive, Acne KickPRO™ Duo, a two-step homeopathic treatment for acute acne. The clean + natural skincare brand added to their Ulta Beauty assortment and began rolling out the dermatologist-approved Acne KickPRO Duo in February at Ulta Beauty online and in-stores nationwide.

The launch of SkinKick's Acne KickPRO™ Duo will bring clear skin and confidence to those who suffer from acne and problem skin, while providing Ulta Beauty guests with a clean, effective and safe alternative to the most commonly used acne products today. New and only at Ulta Beauty, this advanced skincare system uses an exclusive homeopathic formula with clean + natural ingredients to clear and treat acute acne. Acne KickPRO Duo, the skincare brand's third and most innovative acne system is designed to clear, renew and protect the skin for an overall pH-balanced, radiant complexion. For more information, please visit ulta.com/brand/skinkick .

SkinKick is a part of Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™, a way of empowering you with transparency and choice by offering clean, cruelty-free, vegan, and sustainably-packaged brands and products. It also highlights brands that positively impact our communities and planet! A deep love for people and our planet drives SkinKick's "Less is More" philosophy—combining high-technology with skin cell science and nature allows you to accomplish more with less. SkinKick's Naturally Smart® formulas mean a smaller footprint – fewer steps in your routine, fewer bottles, less material, fewer ingredients, and less waste (and that's only the start). SkinKick products are certified with Clean Ingredients, Cruelty Free, and Sustainable Packaging within Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty. For more information, visit ulta.com/conscious-beauty .

"We are thrilled to announce our first ever exclusive product with Ulta Beauty," says Matty Schirle, Founder of SkinKick. "We have found the perfect home for the SkinKick brand with Ulta—allowing us to stay true to our mission, delivering the most effective, clean + natural skincare products to empower people of all ages and skin types to feel good in their skin and love their clear and confident self." SkinKick is thrilled to launch Acne KickPRO™ Duo exclusively with Ulta Beauty™ and give you another easy way to let the best YOU to shine through.

About SkinKick: Born in Dallas, TX, SkinKick is a breakthrough clean + natural skincare brand built on the power of Naturally Smart® formulas. We believe a healthier you leads to a happier you — because how you look and feel in your skin impacts your confidence and self-esteem. SkinKick products are designed for all ages and skin types because we want everyone to enjoy clear, healthy and glowing skin. We are committed to bringing credibility back to natural skincare by combining high-technology from the semiconductor industry with advanced skin cell science to create 100% natural technologies that replace harmful man-made chemicals with sustainably sourced plant-powered ingredients. Our Naturally Smart® formulas mean a smaller footprint — fewer steps in your routine, fewer bottles, less material, fewer ingredients, less waste, and the list goes on. From ingredients to packaging and shipping, SkinKick values seriously sustainable processes™ and delivers skincare products that are clean, effective, and safe — for you and the planet.

