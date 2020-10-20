SkinKick x Ulta Beauty Partnership

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SkinKick , a breakthrough clean and natural skincare brand, announced its partnership with major beauty retailer Ulta Beauty™. The Naturally Smart® skincare line is available on Ulta.com and is hitting shelves this week in over 500 stores nationwide. The SkinKick team is excited to be a brand partner and join Ulta Beauty™.

SkinKick is a part of Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™ which just launched. This new platform empowers you with transparency and choice by offering clean, cruelty-free, vegan, and sustainably-packaged products. It also highlights brands that positively impact our communities and planet! SkinKick aligns to Ulta Beauty's Clean Ingredient standards which means that their formulas do not contain ingredients within their Made Without List. For the full list, visit ulta.com/conscious-beauty . This is just one of the ways Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™ provides information to make it easy for you to make beauty choices you feel good about.

SkinKick delivers high-performance skincare products made with Naturally Smart® ingredients that clear and renew skin at the same time to empower people to feel good in their skin and love their clear and confident self. SkinKick brings credibility back to natural skincare with its clinically assessed, dermatologist-approved skincare that is clean, effective, and safe — for you and the planet. SkinKick is excited to partner with Ulta Beauty and give you another easy way to let the best you shine through.

About SkinKick: Born in Southlake, Texas, SkinKick is setting a new standard in wellness and bringing credibility back to natural skincare by eliminating harsh acids to protect the natural microbiome and simplifying the skincare regimen from eight or more steps to only two or three. Combining high-technology from the semiconductor industry with science and nature allows us to accomplish more with less. SkinKick's Naturally Smart® ingredients mean a smaller footprint — fewer steps in your routine, fewer bottles, less material, fewer ingredients, less waste, and the list goes on. From ingredients to packaging and shipping, SkinKick values sustainable processes and is proud to deliver skincare products that are clean, effective, and safe — for you and the planet. For more information, visit SkinKick.com and follow along (@ SkinKick ) on social media.

Contact: Allyson Spiegelman

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SkinKick

Related Links

www.skinkick.com

