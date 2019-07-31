SKIN&LAB Launches New Line of Sensitive Skin Products Containing a Secret Ingredient to Make Your Skin Extra Happy This Summer

SEOUL, South Korea, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean beauty brand SKIN&LAB has announced a new four-product line for sensitive skin that will focus on a powerful ingredient called Cica. The line will include a cleanser, toner, cream and spot zapper, the perfect combination of products for an easy and ready to use beauty routine.

SKIN&LAB launches new item for sensitive skin containing Cica secret ingredient can make your skin happy. Korean beauty skincare brand "SKIN&LAB" will have a whole Medicica line launches with 4 products - Cleanser, toner, cream, spot - focusing on this powerful ingredient

Cica (scientific name Centella asiatica) is a herbal plant in the Apiaceae family. It is commonly used as a vegetable for cooking and had been used as a medicinal herb for over 3,000 years. Cica is also frequently used in dermatology as scientific research has shown it has many benefits for skincare and is currently very popular in Korean beauty, often stealing the show in this competitive market.

Cica is especially beneficial for those with sensitive, dry, itchy, red and acne-prone skin as it is rich in anti-oxidants. It increases the skin's ability to repair damage and provides protection from further irritation. Cica boosts "microcirculation" in the skin, helping it to absorb increased amounts of vitamins, nutrients, oxygen and minerals.

Cica works to achieve more youthful-looking skin by stimulating cell metabolism, reducing wrinkles and scars, and promoting faster wound healing in chronic skin conditions and after surgery. It is also reported to be effective in repairing sun-damaged skin.

After elephants were spotted chewing on the Cica plant, some believed that it would promote longevity. Diverse reports have also attributed improved mood, increased memory, lower blood sugar, low anxiety, improved circulation and joint pain relief to use of Cica. It has also been found to reduce erosion of bone and cartilage.

Launched in 2009 by Lab & Company, SKIN & LAB is a Korean beauty brand that produces products for every skin type to give customers peace of mind. Human is as varied as our thoughts, beliefs and lifestyles – and is effected by our specific environment, from weather and food to work and pollution. SKIN & LAB takes care of its customers' unique skincare routine so they don't have to worry about it. With that in mind, SKIN & LAB is constantly studying, researching and developing their brand to produce products that work for individuals and their skin so that every customer can create a skincare routine that works for them.



CLICK HERE to see the range.

Media Contact: Viviana Yoo

219054@email4pr.com

Phone: +82 70 5066 5990

Instagram

Korean Skincare Blog



Or



Naomi Smith

219054@email4pr.com

Stanley Chang

SEO-PR Agency InterAd

SOURCE SKIN&LAB