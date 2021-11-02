Skinlycious, the Ultimate Acne-Fighting Line of Products, Now Available

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We've all been there, regardless of age – dealing with acne. While there have been hundreds of over-the-counter solutions, none is as effective as Skinlycious , a family of acne-fighting products scientifically created to clear up the toughest of acne problems. Featuring unique clear skin plans and complete routines, Skinlycious is a powerful solution for all ages/skin types.

The products are now available after Skinlycious was selected to be in Sephora Accelerate 2020, an initiative to advance entrepreneur-led beauty start-ups. Skinlycious products are at: http://www.Skinlycious.com/US

The Skinlycious line-up of products has been refined after years of research and testing by acne-fighters, for the ultimate solution in acne treatment. Products are designed to treat cystic red acne, whiteheads/blackheads, pimples and more. Skinlycious has designed a proven process that identifies the right combination of products and plans to help fight a user's particular kind of acne.

Jasmine Kang, founder of Skinlycious, struggled with acne for 14 years and used her B.Sc biomedical, pharmaceutical background and diploma in organic skincare formulation to develop Skinlycious. Unique to the brand is "starter kits," curated according to "plans" to help customers find which products work for them. If purchasers of the starter kits don't see improvements within 7 days, they can request a refund.

"As an acne-sufferer turned acne-fighter, I was trying to find a solution for myself. I have worked with and tested my formulations gaining knowledge on different types of acne/acne skin types and realizing there is no one-size-fits-all approach to acne treatment," said Jasmine Kang, founder, Skinlycious. "The range of Skinlycious products and solutions allow users to find the right combinations, so each can begin their journey to clearer, healthier skin."

Skinlycious products are perfect for ages including:

Teens : Skinlycious offers The Clear Skin Essentials Starter Kit , including Calming Cleanser, Glow Exfoliant, Hydrating and Clarifying Serums. The user conducts a mini-experiment on their face with the unique half-face test (kit lasts 7-10 days and users will generally see acne reducing with one application and experience less oiliness/redness. It takes 2-3 months for complete clear skin). Information at: https://skinlycious.com/us/tween-teen-acne-skincare/

Skinlycious understands that from 25, skin starts showing signs of aging. Collagen starts depleting ~1% a year. Skinlycious takes care of acne and addresses premature skin aging including collagen loss collagen, pigmentations and fine lines, to achieve balance, smooth and clear skin with the , addressing the root causes of acne, giving users a complete/ lasting solution to achieve clear skin. Routines for pregnant women: While pregnant raging hormones might cause skin to breakout. Skinlycious offers a safe, vitamins-based Clarifying Serum (Vit C and Vit B3) for zit correction. Info at: https://skinlycious.com/us/adult-acne-prone-skincare/#preg

While pregnant raging hormones might cause skin to breakout. Skinlycious offers a safe, vitamins-based Clarifying Serum (Vit C and Vit B3) for zit correction. Info at: Adults 40+: Many think acne shouldn't be happening at this age, but there are mature acne-fighters. The Clear Skin Complete Starter Kit addresses the root causes of acne. Details at: https://skinlycious.com/us/mature-acne-prone-skincare/

About Skinlycious:

Skinlycious was founded by Jasmine Kang who struggled for 14 years with acne. She tried countless products, visited doctors and nothing worked completely. Skinlycious products are a culmination of science, first-hand experience and years of R&D. Its passion is not just providing quality/effective products but making a difference to fellow acne-fighters & spread #acnepositivity. Products are formulated without chemical screens, essential oils, parabens, sulfates, artificial fragrances/colorants, formaldehydes, phthalates. Details at: http://www.Skinlycious.com /US

