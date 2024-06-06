SkinMedica® Celebrates 25 Years of Empowering Radiant Skin

Allē Members Can Celebrate with Double Points and Enter for a Chance to Win $5,000

IRVINE, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), the makers of BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA), is celebrating 25 years of SkinMedica®. To mark this milestone anniversary, Allē Members who purchase SkinMedica® products at a participating Allē Health Care Provider or SkinMedica.com from June 1 to June 25, 2024 can earn double points* and enter for a chance to win $5,000.**

"For 25 years, SkinMedica® has been delivering scientifically based skincare to patients and helping them to unlock the potential to have beautiful skin," said Jasson Gilmore, Senior Vice President of U.S. Aesthetics at Allergan Aesthetics. "We want to thank everyone who is a part of the SkinMedica® family from its founders to our scientists, our employees, our customers and of course, everyone who uses SkinMedica®!"

Since 1999, SkinMedica® has developed high-quality, science-backed formulas that deliver visible results. The initial product launch of Dermal Repair Cream was soon followed by the groundbreaking TNS Recovery Complex®, TNS Essential Serum®, and TNS® Advanced+ Serum, establishing the brand as a fixture in the industry. Throughout its evolution, SkinMedica® would continue to introduce new, innovative formulations to SkinMedica® loyalists and newcomers for years to come.

"Twenty-five years ago, we founded SkinMedica® with a vision—to create a skincare line that's both scientific and luxurious, yet easy to use," reflected Dr. Kimberly Butterwick, a double board-certified dermatologist and SkinMedica® co-founder. "Our breakthrough TNS® product, developed through a unique process that harnessed growth factors, transformed SkinMedica® from a startup into a brand known for innovation and excellence."

"Beautiful skin is timeless," Dr. Butterwick continues. "For 25 years, SkinMedica® has helped people feel more confident in their own skin, and I continue to count on them to provide science-based solutions to address my patients' key skincare concerns. As we celebrate this anniversary, I look forward to seeing how SkinMedica® continues to innovate and provide exceptional skincare in the next 25 years."

Follow @SkinMedica on Instagram to stay updated on exciting 25th anniversary promotions this month. Use the hashtag #25YearsOfSkinMedica to join in on the celebrations and share your SkinMedica® skincare journey. To learn more about the SkinMedica® range of exceptional products, visit SkinMedica.com.

*Terms and conditions apply to the double points offer.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY for sweepstakes. Open to Allē Members in 50 U.S./D.C.; age 18+ (19+ in AL & NE; 21+ in MS). Starts at 12:00:01 AM PT on 6/1/24; ends at 11:59:59 PM PT on 6/25/24. Allē Members must be logged into their Allē account if purchasing from SkinMedica.com or a Brilliant Connections™ online retailer for such purchases to be eligible for this promotion. See full Official Rules for all details and how to enter without purchase at https://alle.com/sweeps/skinmedica-25th-celebration. Sponsor: Allergan, Inc.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

SkinMedica® Important Information

Most SkinMedica® products are intended to meet the FDA's definition of a cosmetic product, an article applied to the human body to cleanse, beautify, promote attractiveness, and alter appearances. These SkinMedica® products are not intended to be drug products that diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. These products have not been approved by the FDA and the statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

For more information, please talk to your provider or visit SkinMedica.com. To report an adverse reaction, please call Allergan at 1-800-433-8871.

