SkinMedica® Launches New Instant Bright Eye Cream For Immediate, Visible Results

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) announced today the launch of the SkinMedica® Instant Bright Eye Cream, a refreshing eye treatment that hydrates, brightens and helps visibly firm the appearance of the delicate skin around the eyes. The product is designed to immediately improve the appearance of the eyes and continues reducing the visible signs of aging and fatigue over time—including dark circles, fine lines and crepiness of upper eyelids. For its most comprehensive regimen, SkinMedica® is also introducing Instant Bright Eye Mask, a set of hydrogel eye patches that reduce the appearance of puffiness and provide a hydrating boost for under the eyes.

"We know from the Allergan 360° Aesthetics Report™ that globally, women state the eye area as a top concern.* By harnessing the key ingredients from two of our most popular products, Lytera® 2.0 Pigment Correcting Serum and HA5® Rejuvenating Hydrator, and pairing them with new technology, we created a new and unique product that addresses this top concern," says Carrie Strom, Senior Vice President of U.S. Medical Aesthetics. "We are committed to providing physicians and consumers with one-of-a-kind products backed by science and research to reveal a visible difference. Skin health is one of the most important investments we can make, and we are committed to developing innovative products that deliver impactful results."

The cream was clinically reported to show visible results within 15 minutes of application. Additionally, 95% of patients reported satisfaction at eight weeks and continued satisfaction at twelve weeks, reporting that their eyes looked brighter, refreshed and less tired (n=41).

"Photodamage, oxidative stress, and lifestyle factors all affect the delicate skin around the eyes and can cause this area to look tired and dull. Aging skin only exacerbates the problem and these concerns become more prominent over time," says Dr. Suneel Chilukuri, Houston-based board-certified dermatologist. "In the double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study, various skin types were included to ensure that the product could help brighten, hydrate and protect the skin, regardless of skin color and textures."

For nearly two decades, SkinMedica® innovations have changed the face of skincare and are a leading choice of physicians and their patients. Instant Bright Eye Cream is now available in participating physicians' offices for $88 MSRP and Instant Bright Eye Masks for $48 MSRP. To find an authorized skincare provider, please visit www.SkinMedica.com. Instant Bright products will be available for purchase online at www.SkinMedica.com beginning April 2020.

*Data on file, Allergan 360° Aesthetics Report™. April 2019.

About Allergan plc

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global pharmaceutical leader focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world. Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products primarily focused on four key therapeutic areas including medical aesthetics, eye care, central nervous system and gastroenterology. As part of its approach to delivering innovation for better patient care, Allergan has built one of the broadest pharmaceutical and device research and development pipelines in the industry.

With colleagues and commercial operations located in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers, and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.

For more information, visit Allergan's website at www.Allergan.com.

