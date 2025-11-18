Skinmetal Is Redefining Skincare & Prevention for Teens and Young Men

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, boys have been afterthoughts in the skincare conversation and left out of the beauty aisle. In American culture, sunscreen has been marketed, sold, and packaged for women, treated more like a beauty accessory than a daily essential. The result? Young men are the least likely group to protect their skin from the sun (only 8% between 18-29 years wear sunscreen when out for an hour or more), leading to a disproportionate risk for skin cancer as they age. Rather than urge boys and men to stay inside, we endorse getting outside.

Skinmetal - Daily Metal Stealth

Too few boys grow up learning that caring for their skin is part of caring for themselves. To reverse this trend, they need products that look and feel great.

Enter Skinmetal , a mission-driven brand founded by Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson, a nationally known pediatrician, digital health expert, and melanoma survivor who has spent her career helping families build healthier habits and embrace proven prevention tactics. Designed specifically for teen boys and young men, Skinmetal brings prevention, confidence, and science together in a brand that finally speaks their language.

"Boys deserve products that are irresistible and immediately rewarding," says Dr. Swanson, Founder and CEO of Skinmetal. "We know the best sunscreen is the one you actually use. We've built Skinmetal to shift the inertia of the beauty culture, and we're committed to selling products with proven health benefits. We make daily sunscreen and innovative products with UV filters to prevent aging and decrease cancer risk. We want UV filters and products that protect to feel less like a chore and more like a signal of masculinity, confidence, and self-respect."

Built with a Foundry of teen and college-aged men across the country, Skinmetal is forged from insight and co-creation. The brand listened to how boys think, what they value, and what makes them actually want to buy and apply products. Skinmetal is designed specifically for the growing market of boys and young men who want daily products that bring immediate and long-term benefit.

Skinmetal enters the market with Daily Metal Stealth and Daily Metal Green Stealth, two mineral sunscreens formulated for daily wear with broad-spectrum SPF 51 -- featuring 12% non-nano zinc oxide and hydrating niacinamide. Delivering lightweight and invisible coverage, these unique products pair clean, effective performance with modern, masculine packaging. Green Stealth offers immediate redness correction and includes bakuchiol, a plant-derived ingredient known for improving skin appearance and supporting anti-aging benefits.

More than skincare, Skinmetal aims to empower the next generation of men with daily habits that build strength, decrease risk, boost confidence, and manifest more time outside.

About Skinmetal

Founded in 2025 by pediatrician and media expert, Wendy Sue Swanson, MD, MBE, FAAP, Skinmetal is a prevention-first company built with, and for, the next generation of teens and young men. We sell sunscreen, an OTC drug regulated by the FDA to help reduce skin cancer risk, and promote time outside – we know both can prevent disease and suffering. The brand blends clinical credibility with modern masculinity, offering at launch two high-performance mineral sunscreens designed to protect, hydrate, improve, and empower the next generation. Developed in collaboration with boys through the Skinmetal Foundry, the company's mission is simple: forge the next generation of confident, healthy men—turning daily protection and time outside into a ritual of strength, self-respect, and well-being.

For press inquiries, contact:

Stacey Ulacia: [email protected]

www.skinmetal.com

SOURCE Skinmetal