Skinny Boost Introduces Sleek New Skinny Teas Canisters for Its Best-Selling Detox Teas

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skinny Boost, the brand known for its top-selling detox teas, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned Skinny Tea canisters, marking a bold evolution in both form and function. Long celebrated for its effective, great-tasting detox teas previously offered in pouches, Skinny Boost is now elevating the experience with beautiful, shelf-ready canisters designed for today's modern consumer and grocery retail environment.

Five delicious flavors to choose from. Skinny teas has premium pyramid tea bags.

The new canisters called Skinny Teas, feature a sleek, premium design that stands out on the shelf while maintaining the quality and integrity customers know and love. Inside each canister is the same best-selling Skinny Boost tea blends, now joined by new and exciting flavors, developed to meet growing consumer demand for variety, wellness, and today's health-conscious lifestyles.

"Our teas have always delivered results—now the packaging delivers the same level of impact with sleeker, grocery ready canisters," said Geneva Grainger, Founder of Skinny Boost. "The new Skinny Teas canisters are not only visually stunning, but also more durable, reusable, and perfectly suited for retail shelves, making it easier than ever for customers to discover and enjoy Skinny Boost teas."

Designed with both aesthetic appeal and functionality in mind, the canisters help preserve freshness while offering a premium unboxing experience. This launch represents Skinny Boost's continued commitment to innovation, quality ingredients, and accessible wellness solutions.

The new Skinny Tea canisters will be available in classic fan-favorite blends alongside new flavor innovations like hibiscus berry and ginger peach, rolling out in grocery stores such as HEB Grocery in Texas, and other retail locations across the US.

For more information, visit https://www.skinnyboost.com/ or follow @SkinnyBoostofficial_ on social media.

Media Contact:

Geneva Grainger

Founder/CEO

[email protected]

512-636-5144

SOURCE Skinny Boost