Skinny Butcher Continues To Expand with Launch Into H-E-B

The poultry alternative, which is seeing continued double-digit growth, is now available in Texas

DETROIT, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skinny Butcher – the plant-based meat alternative that's exploding at retail – can now be found in frozen aisles of H-E-B supermarkets across Texas. The launch comes after the brand's continued success, especially in Safeway, Walmart and Costco.

Launching earlier this year, Skinny Butcher's unparalleled soy- and palm oil-free poultry alternatives have consumers amazed and in disbelief that plant-based chicken could be both tasty and crispy! People of all ages are captivated by the crispy outside and deliciously tender inside, even convincing the most committed "connoisseurs of cluck" to make the switch from traditional chicken. What's their secret? The butcher employs pea protein and a progressive vegetable fiber strain that out-crisps the competition. In conjunction with Golden West Food Group, who produces and distributes Skinny Butcher products, they have created a winning formula with a "skinny" footprint that has impressed a variety of retailers, including the dominant Texas grocery chain.

Skinny Butcher CEO Dave Zilko explains, "We are excited to now be available at H-E-B as we continue to become more readily available nationwide. Consumers deserve easy access to their favorite foods, and as we've seen with the continued popularity and demand of Skinny Butcher products, we knew that we needed to find our way to H-E-B." He continues, "We've read the emails and messages on social media and are answering the call to come to Texas!"

In addition to H-E-B stores, Skinny Butcher's Crazy Crispy Chick'n products are also available in the following retailers and locations:

Costco Midwest

Gordon Food Service, all U.S. retail locations

Walmart.com (as part of a partnership with Netflix's Stranger Things)

Safeway - Seattle , Mid-Atlantic and Intermountain regions

, Mid-Atlantic and Intermountain regions Gelson's - Southern California

H-E-B shoppers can now find Skinny Butcher's Crazy Crispy Chick'n nuggets, tenders and breasts at their local stores, which are offering $1 off any Skinny Butcher item from 11/2-11/16 and then again from 1/04-1/17.

For more information about Skinny Butcher and its variety of sustainable offerings, visit skinnybutcher.com and follow on Instagram @theskinnybutcher .

About Skinny Butcher: Detroit-based Skinny Butcher LLC is committed to a skinny planetary footprint via its breakthrough line of plant-based protein poultry items, being offered nationally both at retail and via its unique virtual kitchen program.

About Golden West Food Group: Golden West Food Group (GWFG) is a premium manufacturer of food products with headquarters in Vernon, California. GWFG offers thousands of products nationwide to a variety of customers in Foodservice, Military, Private Label and Retail Channels including Grocery, Club & Mass Merchant.

