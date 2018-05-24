Skinny Dip Into Summer With Healthy-For-You Poolside Snacks

With a shared purpose to increase awareness of healthier snack pairings, four fresh brand partners have come together to provide summertime snacking inspiration and an ultimate pool party prize pack through the Skinny Dips Sweepstakes. Now through July 31, people can enter the sweepstakes, download free snack hacks, and engage with the brands during social promotions.

"Skinny Dips exists because we're passionate about providing fun, healthy snacking options during the busy summer months when people want to spend less time planning meals and more time with friends and family," said Cindy Jewell, vice president of marketing at California Giant Berry Farms.

"Duda strives to provide convenient meal inspiration year-round, which is why this collaboration of like-minded brands happens – it's all about helping people find easier ways to eat fresh fruits and vegetables," said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing at Duda Farm Fresh Foods.

By entering into the Skinny Dips sweepstakes, participants have the chance to win one of four poolside prize packs valued up to $1,000 complete with a premier cooler, branded tumbler cup, fruit and veggie dip tray, fruit and vegetable shaped pool floaties, a giant swan float, and shipment of fresh product from each participating partner. Additionally, four secondary winners will receive a $100 gift card to help fund their summer adventures.

"Good Foods wants to empower people to choose fresh, convenient snacks that are ready to go when you are. Our grab-and-go foods are great for people looking for healthier options when running out the door," said Mandy Bottomlee, director of marketing at Good Foods.

"We want people to pause and savor the moments they have throughout the summer – every camping adventure, road trip, and pool party deserves the best tasting snacks and dips, which is where this promotion comes in handy," said Brock Nemecek, marketing manager, North America, for T&G Global Limited.

To enter the sweepstakes, visit each of the brands' websites, fill out the form, and be sure to collect the free downloadable Skinny Dips Snacking Guide for inspiration on all the hottest summer snacks and dips!

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skinny-dip-into-summer-with-healthy-for-you-poolside-snacks-300654613.html

SOURCE Skinny Dips