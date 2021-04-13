SkinnyDipped Dives Into A New Category With The Launch Of Low Sugar Chocolate Bars And Peanut Butter Cups

Although the pandemic has fueled growth in confections, consumers have continued to be mindful of sugar intake. Data from market research firm Euromonitor reports reduced and no-sugar confections are expected to grow up to 14.6% annually and serve as key category drivers.

SkinnyDipped's founders - mom/daughter duo Val and Breezy Griffith - saw an opportunity to fill the gap left between chocolate bars and peanut butter cups made with lots of sugar and lower sugar options that rely on sugar substitutes like stevia that can leave an undesirable aftertaste or sugar alcohols that can cause stomach upsets. The brand's new products deliver an indulgent taste with way less sugar by sweetening with a blend of maple sugar, cane sugar and allulose; allulose is a sugar found in fruits like raisins and figs that tastes like cane sugar but has 90% fewer calories.

"Consumers are looking to reduce sugar but don't want to sacrifice flavor or enjoyment and are becoming increasingly aware of the impact of sweeteners like stevia and erythritol on taste and gut health," says SkinnyDipped CEO Breezy Griffith. "Our promise has always been out-of-this-world taste, less sugar, and an ingredient label you can feel great about. Our new cups and bars continue to deliver on this -- they're mind blowingly good, have only 2-4g of sugar and leave no unpleasantness from stevia, sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners. They're game changers."

Additional information about these mouthwatering new products listed below:

Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt Bar : This bar is made with a blend of SkinnyDipped's signature dark chocolate and a pinch of sea salt, taken to the next level with loads of almonds and only 3g of sugar in a 30g serving (60% less than the leading brand).*

: This bar is made with a blend of SkinnyDipped's signature dark chocolate and a pinch of sea salt, taken to the next level with loads of almonds and only 3g of sugar in a 30g serving (60% less than the leading brand).* Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Bar : SkinnyDipped starts with their signature dark chocolate then loads it up with buttery, insanely delicious caramel. This bar is sweet and salty perfection with only 3g of sugar in a 30g serving (79% less than the leading brand).*

: SkinnyDipped starts with their signature dark chocolate then loads it up with buttery, insanely delicious caramel. This bar is sweet and salty perfection with only 3g of sugar in a 30g serving (79% less than the leading brand).* Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups : SkinnyDipped flips the equation with loads of scrumptious peanut butter - more than other cups - nestled in a thin, dark chocolate shell. These cups are made with simple ingredients and have only 2g of sugar per each 15g cup (75% less than the leading brand).*

: SkinnyDipped flips the equation with loads of scrumptious peanut butter - more than other cups - nestled in a thin, dark chocolate shell. These cups are made with simple ingredients and have only 2g of sugar per each 15g cup (75% less than the leading brand).* Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups : These peanut butter cups are made for true peanut butter cup connoisseurs, with the perfect blend of mouthwatering peanut butter (more than other cups) and milk chocolate and only 4g of sugar per 15g cup (64% less than the leading brand).*

Like all SkinnyDipped products, the new items are also non-GMO, Kosher and gluten free.

SkinnyDipped Chocolate Bars are available in 12 packs for $39.99 and in a variety 4-pack that retails for $19.99. SkinnyDipped Peanut Butter Cups will be available in 4-packs that retail for $21.99. Both are now available to purchase on Amazon and through the SkinnyDipped website.

SkinnyDipped's family of products also includes thinly-dipped Almonds (Dark Chocolate Cocoa, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, Lemon Bliss and Super Dark + Sea Salt), Cashews (Dark Chocolate Cocoa and Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel), and Peanuts (Milk Chocolate and PB&J). For more information, please visit www.skinnydipped.com and follow us on Instagram @SkinnyDipped.

*The leading dark chocolate almond bar has 8g of sugar per 30g serving.

*The leading dark chocolate caramel bar has 14g of sugar per 30g serving.

*The leading dark chocolate peanut butter cup has 8g of sugar per 20g serving.

*The leading milk chocolate peanut butter cup has 11g of sugar per 20g serving.

About SkinnyDipped : Based in Seattle, SkinnyDipped has evolved from kitchen table origins to one of the fastest-growing female-founded companies in America. Founded by mom-daughter duo Val and Breezy Griffith in the wake of losing a young friend, SkinnyDipped is committed to creating insanely delicious snacks with way less sugar and no dirty secrets. All products are made with non-GMO ingredients, are gluten-free and contain no stevia, sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners, colors or flavors. SkinnyDipped believes everyone deserves access to delicious, nutritious and clean food and is committed to raising up and supporting women and the children they care for both in local communities and around the globe. Find SkinnyDipped on Amazon and at select natural and conventional grocers nationwide including Target, Kroger, Safeway, Whole Foods, Wegmans, HEB, BJ's Wholesale and more.

