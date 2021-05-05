SkinnyDipped Now Available in Walmart Stores Across the United States

SEATTLE, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinnyDipped , maker of insanely delicious sweet snacks with less sugar and no dirty secrets, announced today the national expansion of its line of thinly-coated almonds and cashews into Walmart.

Beginning this spring, three fan favorite SkinnyDipped flavors will be available for purchase at select Walmart locations: Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almond, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Almond and Dark Chocolate Cocoa Cashew. Unlike traditional chocolate covered nuts, SkinnyDipped almonds and cashews have a super thin coating of dark chocolate, so you get more nut and less sugar in every bite.

SkinnyDipped was born when mom-daughter duo Val and Breezy Griffith had the idea to create a snack that was both nutritious and crazy delicious and began hand-dipping almonds at their kitchen table. The brand's latest retail expansion underscores the amazing growth that SkinnyDipped has seen as well as the market appetite for their products; SkinnyDipped is currently selling in more than 21,000 stores, nearly doubling last year's distribution.

"We had solid growth in 2020 despite the pandemic, and 2021 is set to be even more explosive, with consumption already at an all-time high," said SkinnyDipped Founder and CEO Breezy Griffith. "Expanding into Walmart is a huge milestone for us. We're so excited for their partnership and to welcome their consumers into the SkinnyDipped family."

SkinnyDipped will be available at select Walmart stores across the U.S. Visit the store locator on skinnydipped.com to find the nearest store carrying the products and follow the brand on social @skinnydipped.

About SkinnyDipped : Based in Seattle, SkinnyDipped has evolved from kitchen table origins to one of the fastest-growing female-founded companies in America. Founded by mom-daughter duo Val and Breezy Griffith in the wake of losing a young friend, SkinnyDipped is committed to creating insanely delicious snacks with way less sugar and no dirty secrets. All products are made with non-GMO ingredients, are gluten-free and contain no stevia, sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners, colors or flavors. SkinnyDipped believes everyone deserves access to delicious, nutritious and clean food and is committed to raising up and supporting women and the children they care for both in local communities and around the globe. Find SkinnyDipped on Amazon and SkinnyDipped.com and at select natural and conventional grocers nationwide including Target, Walmart, Kroger, Safeway, Whole Foods, Wegmans, HEB, BJ's Wholesale and more.

