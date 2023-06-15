SkinnyFit, SuperFeast USA, Elderwise Organics, and Senté Labs Win HealthXWire Awards for Most Innovative New Healthcare Products of 2023

HealthXWire has recognized four providers of health support supplements and cosmeceuticals with its award for Most Innovative New Healthcare Product of 2023. Each of these companies is an innovative entrepreneurial enterprise with a truly exceptional product that is the best in its class. In an increasingly competitive market, these outstanding companies provide the best that science and tradition have to offer for the discerning customer seeking unique and effective products for self-care.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four companies offering exceptional and outstanding health support supplements and cosmeceuticals have won special recognition for offering the Most Innovative New Healthcare Products for 2023 from HealthXWire , a digital publication focusing on health, wellness, and longevity. [ See full press release. ]

Products selected for this distinction are:

SkinnyFit Detox Energizing Tea Blend, an all-natural peach-flavored blend of 13 superfoods with milk thistle and lemongrass to fight toxins and help support weight loss, gut and skin health, and reduce bloating.





The global detox drinks market size was valued at USD $5.11 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow to USD $7.71 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.05%.





SuperFeast USA Deer Antler Herbal Extract. Deer antler velvet has long been known in Traditional Chinese Medicine as a powerful restorative herb, useful for assisting in recovery from exhaustion, rebuilding life force (Qi, vitality), and supporting longevity and virility.





The demand for deer antler products far exceeds the available supply each year. It is consumed by traditional users who take deer antler velvet for general health or therapeutic reasons, as well as by those who take it for athletic performance-enhancing benefits.





Elderwise Organics Premium Elderberry Syrup Kits, which provide organic immune-boosting elderberry, along with herbs and spices and a brewing bag with easy-to-follow instructions.





Global sales of elderberry supplements in 2022 were valued at USD $1.1 billion, with a forecasted CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2033, reaching a predicted valuation of USD $2.9 billion.





Senté Labs Cysteamine HSA Pigment & Tone Corrector, a hyperpigmentation cream with HSA and Cysteamine for achieving more even-looking skin and improved appearance of dark spots.

The global hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market was valued at USD $4.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to advance at a CAGR of 8.5%, reaching $9.5 billion by 2031.

Read the full press release about these award-winning brands.

