SKINNYPIZZA® Named 2019's Best New Retail Product Top WINNER in Contest Conducted by Refrigerated & Frozen Foods Magazine!

Refrigerated & Frozen Food's Editor-in-chief Marina Mayer just completed the seventh annual contest to determine the best new retail products for the year. After reviewing all of the new retail products published in print and online at www.RFFmag.com from July 2018 to February 2019, selected from hundreds of products based on uniqueness to the market, packaging enhancements, on-trend flavor profile, consumer need and better-for-you ingredients, 26 refrigerated and frozen foods and beverages were nominated. Of those nominees, RFF readers were asked to vote on their favorites and SKINNYPIZZA® was selected as #2 in the nation!

"It is a wonderful honor to be selected by Refrigerated & Frozen Foods and their readers as one of the top winners. This adds tremendously to what is already a significant year for us. Our grocery store footprint alone has grown to over 1000 stores since frozen launch in 2018 (SKINNYPIZZA® GOES FROZEN!). We foresee exciting growth ahead mostly from what our customers commonly tell us… how can pizza taste this good that comes frozen and is this healthy?" said Joseph Vetrano, CEO and Founder of SKINNYPIZZA®.

When introduced to the products of SKINNYPIZZA® the retail buyers have been very receptive. Ed Territo, Category Manager-Frozen Food for Allegiance Retail Services/ Foodtown said: "Partnering with SKINNYPIZZA® was an easy decision. The product stands out in the crowded Frozen Pizza Category as a "better for you" option boasting several key attributes consumers are looking for."

About SKINNYPIZZA®:

SKINNYPIZZA®, headquartered in Roslyn, NY is one of the fastest growing healthy pizza companies in the United States. Our fresh or frozen SkinnyPizza's are clean labelled with all-natural sustainable ingredients, including organic tomatoes and natural toppings, that satisfy your cravings without sacrificing quality or taste. We only source premium ingredients and we pile on the flavor, without packing in the calories. We believe in great tasting food that's both healthy and satisfying!

SOURCE SKINNYPIZZA

