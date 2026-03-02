SKINNYPOP Voluntarily Removes Dairy-Containing White Cheddar Popcorn from Shelves

WHITESTOWN, Ind., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinnyPop is voluntarily removing its newly launched dairy-containing White Cheddar Popcorn from store shelves to provide clarity for consumers with milk allergies.

All SkinnyPop products are accurately labeled, including ingredient lists and allergen statements. The decision to remove the product is out of an abundance of caution because the dairy-containing and dairy-free White Cheddar Popcorn varieties have similar packaging that could contribute to confusion at retail or at home.

Image of SkinnyPop's dairy-containing White Cheddar Popcorn packaging.

While the dairy-containing White Cheddar Popcorn variety is safe for consumers who do not have milk allergies, consumers with milk allergies who have the dairy-containing White Cheddar Popcorn should not consume it. Consumers may contact SkinnyPop with questions at 1-833-876-7267.

SOURCE SkinnyPop