SkinPen Precision® Recognized As Favorite Microneedling Device In 2021 Aestheticians' Choice Awards

DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Aesthetics, a division of Crown Laboratories, Inc. and the US leader in Microneedling Technology, is proud to share that SkinPen Precision was named "Favorite Microneedling Device" in the Seventh Annual Aestheticians' Choice Awards. The Aestheticians' Choice Awards honor the best brands, products, devices and people in the industry as chosen by experts in the aesthetics field.

SkinPen Precision is the first FDA-cleared microneedling device on the market, and with over two million treatments performed worldwide, it is the device of choice for over 10,000 aesthetic practices. SkinPen is backed by 90+ validation studies to ensure quality, safety and performance, and the U.S.A. engineered and manufactured device set the standard in the microneedling industry. In a recent customer satisfaction survey, 96% of SkinPen providers expressed high satisfaction in the device and 90% of clinical trial patients said they would recommend the procedure to friends and family at both one month and six months post treatment. This safe and versatile treatment can be performed on patients year-round and is effective for all skin types based on the Fitzpatrick Scale.

"Crown Aesthetics is excited to continue its charge at the forefront of today's aesthetic treatment market," says Joe Proctor, President of Crown Aesthetics. "Offering best-in-class medical technologies and techniques that are efficient and safe for both practices and patients alike is at the core of what we do and we're proud to be recognized with this award. Crown Aesthetics is a company that sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation, which allows our dedicated partners to consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business."

About Crown

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skin care company is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, beauty, and therapeutic skin care products that improve the quality of life for its customers. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it is poised to become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for seven years and has expanded its distribution to over 38 countries. For more information about Crown or its products, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

About Crown Aesthetics

Crown Aesthetics, the premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading aesthetic practices around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. Our non-invasive innovations – SkinPen®, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; the post-microneedling protocol Skinfuse®; and the platelet-rich plasma (PRP) system ProGen™ Advantage – act as "gateway" products that draw new consumers to practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Crown Aesthetics sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.crownaesthetics.com.

