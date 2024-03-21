SkinPen® Precision Wins Prestigious Aesthetics Awards 2024 for "Best Energy Device of the Year"

DALLAS, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Aesthetics, a Crown Laboratories company and a leading innovator in the medical device industry, is thrilled to announce that the first FDA-cleared microneedling device, SkinPen® Precision, has been awarded the highly coveted title of Best Energy Device of the Year. This prestigious award recognizes the remarkable impact SkinPen Precision has had in advancing healthcare through cutting-edge technology and superior patient outcomes.

SkinPen Award

The Aesthetics Awards are the most prestigious and longest-standing awards ceremony in the UK medical aesthetics specialty. They strive to promote and recognize the best of the best in the field of aesthetics. SkinPen Precision secured the top spot for its supreme efficacy, safety, and patient satisfaction. Backed by over 90 clinical studies and extensive clinical data, SkinPen Precision is a game-changer in the aesthetics' landscape.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this esteemed recognition," said Andy Moulton, Vice President of International Sales for Crown Aesthetics. "This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare. SkinPen Precision embodies our dedication to improving patient outcomes, and we are honored to see its impact acknowledged on such a significant platform."

SkinPen Precision is a preferred choice among healthcare professionals worldwide. It has consistently delivered outstanding results for over five years, empowering patients to achieve optimal skin health.

FDA Clearance – Medical Device Class II

In the US, SkinPen Precision system is a microneedling device and accessories intended to be used as a treatment to improve the appearance of wrinkles of the neck for Fitzpatrick skin types II - IV and to improve the appearance of facial acne scars in adults with all Fitzpatrick skin types aged 22 years and older.

CE Mark – Medical Device Class IIa:

Medical Purpose : SkinPen Precision Microneedling System is a medical device intended to treat facial acne scars in adults aged 22 years or older.

Aesthetic Purposes : SkinPen Precision Microneedling System is also intended to help improve the cosmetic appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, stretch marks, surgical scars, enlarged pores and pigmentation conditions (dyschromia). Indications and body treatment areas for SkinPen Precision may vary based on your country.

About Crown Aesthetics

Crown Aesthetics, the premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading practices around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. Our minimally-invasive innovations – SkinPen® Precision, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; MicroPen EVO™, also FDA-cleared; BIOJUVE™, a novel skin biome brand; a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) system ProGen PRP® Eclipse; and VOTESSE®, a hair health system - act as "gateway" products that drive new and highly satisfied patients into practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Crown Aesthetics sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.crownaesthetics.com.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium, and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for ten years and has expanded its distribution to over 50 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com .

