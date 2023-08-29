SKINS Brings Popular Golf Betting Games to iOS and Android

News provided by

The Skins App, Inc.

29 Aug, 2023, 08:52 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With Summer golf in full swing, a new startup, SKINS (@skinsapp) has released its long-awaited App for the die hard golfers who want action every time they step on the tee box. 83% of the 67 million golfers worldwide play popular on-course betting games such as Wolf, Banker, Vegas, Hammer, and of course, the eponymous Skins. SKINS built an app serving on course competition and its social graph.

Skins was founded by three golfer/entrepreneurs looking to solve the most common problems golfers face when teeing off with their friends:

Continue Reading
Golfers can download the iOS and Android Skins App from skinsapp.com
Golfers can download the iOS and Android Skins App from skinsapp.com

  • What Game are we playing?
  • What are the rules?
  • Who's keeping track of the game?
  • Where do we stand in the game?
  • Will Chad run to his car again and not settle his bets?
  • Is Brad really a 10 handicap when he plays like a 4?

The App formalizes this contest and puts score entry and bet tracking into all players' hands.

In July 2023, Skins was released on both iOS and Android with the simple goal of making it easy enough to start a round among even strangers while waiting to tee off. It uses GPS to locate nearby players and courses, guides players through wagers and game options, calculates players' course handicaps, simplifying score entry and bet accounting for the math-weary. Presses (bet-doubling) and other game-specific selections are baked right into the scoring user interface. The leaderboard shows the wins and losses in real-time and then connects to Venmo and other cash apps for easy settlement.

Founder Ryan Morrison, son of a PGA Professional, says he's lived the challenge of finding players who matched his skill-level and betting appetite, saying "As a +4 , I am always looking for competition and Skins lets me do that with golfers of all skill levels. I especially enjoy using our teams feature, where two high-handicappers can team up and play their best ball against mine. Hey - I'm not saying it works out for them, but if gives them a chance without me having to give them 20+ strokes!".

His technical co-founders are both in San Diego, Stanford-educated engineer Mike Oristian who built the initial prototype and popular open-source developer and React engineer James Gillmore, who is the company's CTO and architected the final product upon his bespoke Respond platform. The app is palpably snappy, even with large groups of golfers.

The SKINS team views the many startups chasing the golf app space as market validation, while they grow their focus from local competition and leaderboards to the nexus of highly competitive amateur golf and social media. As the App allows you to invite other people (off-course) to watch your round, they aim to give golfers the media tools to easily capture and share their match content with others. Visit SKINS at www.skinsapp.com to download the app for free.

Mike Oristian
Co-Founder/CMO
The Skins App, Inc.
310-266-6422
[email protected]

SOURCE The Skins App, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.