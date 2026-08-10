SkinSpirit and Nordstrom Expand Retail Aesthetics Partnership with New Dallas Location

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinSpirit, a leading provider of BOTOX® Cosmetic, Dysport®, and dermal fillers in the U.S., announced the opening of its newest clinic inside Nordstrom NorthPark. The opening marks SkinSpirit's sixth location within a Nordstrom store, further expanding the brands' ongoing partnership and shared vision of integrating expert-led medical aesthetics into the luxury beauty retail experience.

"Our customers trust us to deliver the best in beauty products and services, and our partnership with SkinSpirit continues to raise that bar," said Rachel Eichen, Vice President and Divisional Merchandise Manager of Beauty at Nordstrom. "As medical aesthetic services become an increasingly integral part of our customers' beauty routines, SkinSpirit's expert team and exceptional range of services allow us to bring them even more seamless access to premium care. We're excited for the Nordstrom customer to discover SkinSpirit when they visit us in Dallas."

"Our partnership with Nordstrom continues to demonstrate what's possible when two brands share a commitment to exceptional client experiences," said Lynn Heublein, CEO and Co-Founder of SkinSpirit. "Dallas is one of the country's most vibrant beauty markets, and we are excited to expand our presence alongside a partner that shares our passion for innovation, education, and personalized care. Together, we are making it easier than ever for clients to access industry-leading aesthetic treatments from providers they can trust."

The Nordstrom NorthPark location will serve as a new clinic within SkinSpirit's established Dallas–Fort Worth footprint. In addition to existing clinics in Preston Royal, West Village, Fort Worth, and Plano, the new location will offer SkinSpirit's full range of innovative aesthetic treatments, including award-winning facials, BOTOX® Cosmetic, dermal fillers, advanced laser treatments, and microneedling with regenerative catalyst serums tailored to each client's unique skin goals.

Among its newest offerings is the SkinSpirit Laser Facial, an innovative, 30-minute, no-downtime laser treatment designed to instantly brighten, smooth, and refresh the skin while stimulating collagen production over time. Ideal before a special event or as an introduction to laser treatments, the SkinSpirit Laser Facial delivers visible results with little to no interruption to a client's daily routine, making it perfect for the Nordstrom customer.

Clients will also have access to SkinSpirit's latest regenerative catalyst serums, including its new PDRN treatment, which can be added to microneedling to enhance skin renewal, support collagen production, and accelerate recovery for healthier, more radiant skin.

To celebrate the opening, SkinSpirit will host an exclusive grand opening event on September 17, 2026, where guests can enjoy personalized consultations, live treatment demonstrations, and an exclusive offer of 20% off their first SkinSpirit service when booked during the event.

About SkinSpirit

A pioneer in medical aesthetic skin, face, and body treatments, SkinSpirit was founded in 2002 with a mission to bring joy to your skincare journey and elevate the beauty and confidence of every client through scientifically validated methods and a breadth of services performed by expert practitioners. Today, with 60+ locations throughout California, New York, Arizona, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Oregon (to name a few), SkinSpirit is the number one provider of Botox® and dermal fillers in the U.S. and known for award-winning facials and leading-edge expertise in skin rejuvenation and body treatments. With the expertise of our unparalleled team of medical professionals, we provide top-tier client service, delivering safe, effective, and natural looking results that will keep you coming back for more.

Media Contact: 5W Public Relations ([email protected])

SOURCE SkinSpirit