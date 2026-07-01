SkinSpirit Expands Regenerative Aesthetics Offering with New K-Beauty Inspired PDRN Salmon DNA Treatment

SEATTLE, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinSpirit, the nation's premier destination for medical aesthetics and a leading provider of Botox® and dermal fillers, is expanding its leadership in the rapidly growing regenerative aesthetics portfolio with the launch of its new PDRN Salmon DNA Microneedling Catalyst Serum Treatment.

Derived from K-Beauty innovation, PDRN Salmon DNA is known for its role in supporting skin regeneration and recovery. When used topically with microneedling, the serum helps stimulate collagen production, improve overall skin quality, and strengthen the skin's natural barrier function. It works by providing skin with nucleotides that support the body's natural repair processes, helping to enhance skin vitality and support a healthier-looking complexion over time. SkinSpirit's treatment features a concentrated 3% Salmon DNA formulation, among the highest available in the market, designed to optimize regenerative results.

With this launch, SkinSpirit continues to strengthen its position at the forefront of regenerative aesthetics, offering clients customizable, results-driven enhancements tailored to individual skin concerns, including loss of elasticity, inflammation, uneven texture, and compromised skin barrier function.

"Patients are increasingly seeking treatments that work at a deeper biological level to improve skin health, not just appearance," said Dr. Dean Vistnes, Co-founder and Medical Director at SkinSpirit. "PDRN Salmon DNA complements our existing regenerative offerings and allows us to further personalize microneedling treatments with advanced formulations that support the skin's natural healing and renewal processes."

As demand accelerates for regenerative treatments that go beyond surface-level results, SkinSpirit continues to advance its comprehensive suite of Catalyst Serums designed to elevate outcomes from microneedling. The existing portfolio includes targeted formulations such as the award-winning Clear + Even Clarifier Catalyst Serum for acne-prone skin and exosome-based add-ons that enhance skin renewal and recovery. The introduction of PDRN Salmon DNA further expands these options, offering patients a new level of cellular-level skin support. By integrating regenerative science with clinical expertise, SkinSpirit continues to redefine modern aesthetics through treatments that prioritize both immediate improvement and long-term skin health.

The PDRN Salmon DNA treatment is available at SkinSpirit clinics nationwide. For more information or to book your appointment, please visit www.skinspirit.com.

About Skin Spirit

A pioneer in medical aesthetic skin, face, and body treatments, SkinSpirit was founded in 2003 with a mission to bring joy to your skincare journey and elevate the beauty and confidence of every client through scientifically validated methods and a breadth of services performed by expert practitioners. Today, with 60+ locations throughout California, New York, Arizona, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Oregon (to name a few), SkinSpirit is a leading provider of Botox® and dermal fillers in the U.S. and known for award-winning facials and leading-edge expertise in skin rejuvenation and body treatments. Each SkinSpirit clinic blends our signature luxurious ambiance with bespoke touches for the ultimate, pampered medical spa experience. With the expertise of our unparalleled team of medical professionals, we provide top-tier client service, delivering safe, effective, and natural looking results that will keep you coming back for more. To find more information on SkinSpirit, please visit: www.skinspirit.com, follow us on Instagram @skinspirit or on Facebook @SkinSpiritClinicSpa.

SOURCE SkinSpirit