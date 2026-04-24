New Markets, New Treatments: SkinSpirit and Nordstrom Expand Their Growing Partnership

SkinSpirit and Nordstrom Celebrate Fifth Location with Scottsdale, AZ

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinSpirit, a leading provider of BOTOX® Cosmetic, Dysport®, and dermal fillers in the U.S., proudly announces the opening of its newest clinic at Nordstrom Scottsdale on April 27. This milestone marks the fifth SkinSpirit location within a Nordstrom store, highlighting the continued strength and success of the partnership.

"Our customers look to us to bring them the best beauty products and services on the market and our partnership with SkinSpirit is no exception" says Rachel Eichen, Vice President and Divisional Merchandise Manager of Beauty at Nordstrom. "Medical aesthetic services are becoming a growing part of our customers' beauty routines and SkinSpirit's trusted team of experts and exceptional suite of services enables us to offer them more convenient access to these services. We look forward to opening this new location and serving customers in the Scottsdale market."

At the Nordstrom Scottsdale location, SkinSpirit will offer its signature, award-winning facials, injectables including BOTOX® Cosmetic and dermal fillers, microneedling with customized add-on regenerative catalyst serums, and advanced laser treatments, including the newly launched SkinSpirit Laser Facial. This innovative, 30-minute, no-downtime treatment is ideal for pre-event prep or first-time laser clients seeking radiant, refreshed skin with improved collagen stimulation.

SkinSpirit's CEO and Co-Founder, Lynn Heublein, shares, "This is the ideal go-to treatment for Nordstrom customers preparing for an upcoming event, milestone, or even a first date when they might want an extra glow. In just 30 minutes, they can enjoy a seamless, in-and-out experience with radiant, refreshed skin. It delivers flawless skin, in a flash." It's a perfect example of the elevated, on-demand beauty experience made possible by bringing medical aesthetics into Nordstrom.

This opening represents an important step for both brands as they deepen long-standing client relationships and introduce innovative, results-driven aesthetic services within the Nordstrom environment. Designed with convenience and accessibility in mind, the Nordstrom Scottsdale clinic allows customers to seamlessly integrate premium aesthetic care into their existing beauty and shopping routines, bringing expert-led treatments closer than ever.

SkinSpirit Nordstrom Scottsdale is located at 7055 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. They are open Monday-Saturday from 10AM-9PM and Sunday's from 11AM-7PM. To book an appointment or for more information, please visit https://www.skinspirit.com/.

About SkinSpirit

A pioneer in medical aesthetic skin, face, and body treatments, SkinSpirit was founded in 2002 with a mission to bring joy to your skincare journey and elevate the beauty and confidence of every client through scientifically validated methods and a breadth of services performed by expert practitioners. Today, with 50+ locations throughout California, New York, Arizona, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Oregon (to name a few), SkinSpirit is the number one provider of Botox® and dermal fillers in the U.S. and known for award-winning facials and leading-edge expertise in skin rejuvenation and body treatments. With the expertise of our unparalleled team of medical professionals, we provide top-tier client service, delivering safe, effective, and natural looking results that will keep you coming back for more.

SOURCE SkinSpirit