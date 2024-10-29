SkinSpirit joins Allergan Aesthetics in Supporting Girls Inc. and Empowering the New Generation of Women in STEM

SkinSpirit will make a kick-off donation and offer clients the ability to donate directly to Girls Inc. from November 1 – 15th

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In its sixth year of partnership with Girls Inc., Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, will be joined by SkinSpirit, a premier destination for medical aesthetics and skincare, in their efforts to inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold and explore career paths in STEM.

In its first year of participation, SkinSpirit will kick off the campaign with a $5,000 donation from SkinSpirit Gives, the company's philanthropic arm. In addition, SkinSpirit will be inviting their clients to make a donation of their own from November 1st through November 15th, with 100% of the funds raised going directly to Girls Inc. to support STEM programming, mentorship, and related career exploration to the 114,000+ girls in 350 cities and 75 affiliates nationwide.

"We are thrilled SkinSpirit is joining us to deliver additional contributions to Girls Inc.," said Carrie Strom, President, Global Allergan Aesthetics and Senior Vice President, AbbVie. "Girls Inc. Is an important part of our philanthropic efforts to empower girls to pursue careers in STEM and SkinSpirit is a terrific customer and advocate for the next generation of women leaders."

A Legacy of Leadership in STEM

"At SkinSpirit, we believe in the power of innovation and the importance of nurturing the next generation of women leaders in STEM fields," said Lynn Heublein, Co-Founder and CEO of SkinSpirit. "I had such a rewarding career in tech and engineering prior to aesthetics, and I've seen firsthand how giving women opportunities in tech can change lives. I'm thrilled to support Girls Inc. in providing young women with the tools they need to succeed in STEM. By engaging our clients in this effort, we're not just raising funds—we're raising awareness and building a future where more women can thrive in these critical fields."

This initiative will be promoted through social media, in-clinic signage with QR codes, and media coverage highlighting Lynn's journey from engineering and tech to CEO.

All funds raised during the campaign will support STEM programming that Girls Inc. provides, helping young women develop the skills, confidence, and leadership abilities necessary to pursue careers in these fields.

To donate, please visit the SkinSpirit Gives site here .

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com.

About Skin Spirit

A pioneer in medical aesthetic skin, face, and body treatments, SkinSpirit was founded in 2002 with a mission to bring joy to your skincare journey and elevate the beauty and confidence of every client through scientifically validated methods and a breadth of services performed by expert practitioners. Today, with 45+ locations throughout California, New York, Arizona, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Oregon (to name a few), SkinSpirit is the number one provider of Botox® and dermal fillers in the U.S. and known for award-winning facials and leading-edge expertise in skin rejuvenation and body treatments. With the expertise of our unparalleled team of medical professionals, we provide top-tier client service, delivering safe, effective, and natural looking results that will keep you coming back for more. To find more information on SkinSpirit, please visit: www.skinspirit.com

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. is a network of local organizations that works with schools and in communities across the United States and Canada. Through direct service and advocacy Girls Inc. equips girls -particularly girls from low-income communities and girls of color – with the knowledge and skills to effect positive changes in their lives and to become leaders who will change the world. Professionally trained staff and volunteers provide mentorship, safe spaces, and programming that address the unique challenges girls face and are proven to help girls succeed. Together with partners and supporters, Girls Inc. is building the new generation of leaders. Join us at girlsinc.org.

