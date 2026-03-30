SkinSpirit Launches a High-Performance, No-Downtime Laser Treatment

SkinSpirit Laser Facial: 30 Minutes to Radiant, Glowing Skin

SEATTLE, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinSpirit, the nation's premier destination for medical aesthetics and a leading provider of Botox® and dermal fillers, is expanding its innovative energy-based device offerings with the launch of the SkinSpirit Laser Facial. With this new treatment you can experience clearer, brighter skin, and reduced redness in a flash—no downtime.

Many consumers hesitate to explore laser treatments due to concerns about pain, downtime, high costs, or lengthy treatment times. The new SkinSpirit Laser Facial addresses all of these barriers without compromising on efficacy. This non-ablative, state-of-the-art laser penetrates the dermis to stimulate natural collagen production, gently tighten skin, and refine texture and improve the look of pores.

What sets this treatment apart is its unmatched versatility and inclusivity. Safe for all skin types, tones, and seasons, the Laser Facial allows patients to enjoy year-round results without disrupting their lifestyles. With no redness, swelling, or irritation, it's the perfect treatment for a pre-event refresh, a lunchtime glow-up, or a consistent monthly treatment to add to your regimen.

"Clients today want results without interruption, and the SkinSpirit Laser Facial delivers exactly that," said Dr. Dean Vistnes, Co-founder and Medical Director at SkinSpirit. "In just 20–30 minutes, you walk out with an immediate glow, and over time, your skin's overall quality improves, making it both an instant pick-me-up and a long-term investment in skin health."

By combining clinical efficacy, safety, inclusivity, and convenience, SkinSpirit positions the Laser Facial as the leading non-ablative laser treatment on the market. Whether you're seeking a subtle radiance boost or a results-driven regimen, this treatment offers the ultimate in effortless, on-the-go skin rejuvenation.

To experience this new innovation, or learn more about this treatment, you can find it at https://www.skinspirit.com/treatments/laser-facial.

About SkinSpirit

A pioneer in medical aesthetic skin, face, and body treatments, SkinSpirit was founded in 2003 with a mission to bring joy to your skincare journey and elevate the beauty and confidence of every client through scientifically validated methods and a breadth of services performed by expert practitioners. Today, with 60+ locations throughout California, New York, Arizona, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Oregon (to name a few), SkinSpirit is a leading provider of Botox® and dermal fillers in the U.S. and known for award-winning facials and leading-edge expertise in skin rejuvenation and body treatments. Each SkinSpirit clinic blends our signature luxurious ambiance with bespoke touches for the ultimate, pampered medical spa experience. With the expertise of our unparalleled team of medical professionals, we provide top-tier client service, delivering safe, effective, and natural looking results that will keep you coming back for more. To find more information on SkinSpirit, please visit: www.skinspirit.com, follow us on Instagram @skinspirit or on Facebook @SkinSpiritClinicSpa.

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SOURCE SkinSpirit