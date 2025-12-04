SkinSpirit Opens 60th Location in Princeton, NJ With a Powerhouse Team of Providers

The Leading Destination for Aesthetics Brings Award-Winning Services to Princeton, NJ

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinSpirit is proud to announce the opening of its 60th location in Princeton, NJ, marking the brand's growing presence in New Jersey and the Tri-State area. As the leading provider of BOTOX® and dermal fillers in the U.S., this expansion reflects the heightened demand for SkinSpirit's renowned expertise and trusted aesthetics in the area.

The Princeton opening introduces residents to SkinSpirit's full suite of science-backed aesthetic services, including Botox, dermal filler, lasers, award-winning facials such as DiamondGlow®, and personalized treatments for the skin, face, and body. The clinic is designed to deliver an elevated luxury experience by combining advanced technology with highly trained providers who prioritize natural, radiant results.

The Princeton clinic will be led by an exceptional provider team, including Dana Castelli, RN, BSN, who brings more than 16 years of aesthetic experience grounded in a strong clinical foundation in acute care, telemetry, and perioperative nursing. Known for her artistic precision and patient-centered approach, Dana combines medical expertise with a natural eye for facial balance.

Joining her is Arielle Soares, PA-C, a Board-Certified Physician Assistant with advanced aesthetic training and prior experience in emergency and urgent care medicine. Arielle is recognized for her meticulous technique, commitment to safety, and ability to enhance each client's natural features while helping them feel informed, confident, and comfortable.

"What truly sets SkinSpirit apart is the unparalleled expertise and training of our providers. With leaders like Dana and Arielle at the helm in Princeton, our clients can feel confident they're in the very best hands," says Lynn Heublein, CEO & Co-Founder of SkinSpirit.

The SkinSpirit Princeton, NJ clinic is set to open December 9th. For more information or to book an appointment, please visit www.skinspirit.com .

About Skin Spirit

A pioneer in medical aesthetic skin, face, and body treatments, SkinSpirit was founded in 2003 with a mission to bring joy to your skincare journey and elevate the beauty and confidence of every client through scientifically validated methods and a breadth of services performed by expert practitioners. Today, with 50+ locations throughout California, New York, Arizona, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Oregon (to name a few), SkinSpirit is a leading provider of Botox® and dermal fillers in the U.S. and known for award-winning facials and leading-edge expertise in skin rejuvenation and body treatments. Each SkinSpirit clinic blends our signature luxurious ambiance with bespoke touches for the ultimate, pampered medical spa experience. With the expertise of our unparalleled team of medical professionals, we provide top-tier client service, delivering safe, effective, and natural looking results that will keep you coming back for more. To find more information on SkinSpirit, please visit: www.skinspirit.com

