SkinTE Data to be Presented at the American Society of Plastic Surgeons 88th Annual Scientific Meeting

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE), a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials, today announced that an abstract with data from 15 patient cases where the Company's SkinTE™ product was used to treat a variety of wounds was accepted for a podium presentation at the American Society of Plastic Surgeons' scientific meeting, Plastic Surgery The Meeting, which will be held in San Diego from September 20-23, 2019.

SkinTE is a first-of-its-kind autologous, homologous human cellular and tissue-based product designed to regenerate full-thickness, functional skin for the repair, reconstruction, and replacement of a patient's own skin. SkinTE has regrown skin over exposed bone, muscle, joint, and tendon and has been used to treat a variety of skin defects, including, wounds, traumatic injuries, burns, surgical reconstruction, scars, and failed skin grafts or conventional treatments for wounds and burns.

The presentation will include data from 15 patients treated with SkinTE who had various types of wounds and injuries, including four late burn reconstructions, one acute burn, three acute traumas, one free-flap donor site, and six chronic wounds. Healing with SkinTE was assessed using multiple modalities to examine both the structure and function of the regenerated tissue.

"These cases represent early real-world clinical experiences with SkinTE for treating patients with chronic, traumatic, and burn wounds," said Nikolai Sopko, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of PolarityTE. "We look forward to connecting with the plastic surgery community and gaining insights from physicians treating patients with these types of injuries, many of whom may benefit from an innovative product like SkinTE. We appreciate the opportunity for SkinTE data to be presented during key medical meetings, and we are proud that this will be the 14th podium presentation and 30th presented abstract highlighting SkinTE data in 2019."

The podium presentation will be held on September 22, 2019 at 5:00pm PT:

Self-Propagating Autologous Skin Construct for the Treatment of Cutaneous Defects: Clinical Series of the Utilization of a Novel Therapy for In-Vivo Skin Regeneration

Location: San Diego Convention Center, 24C

Convention Center, 24C Presenter: Mark S. Granick , MD, Medical Director, UH Wound Center; Professor of Plastic Surgery, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School; Medical Consultant, PolarityTE

PolarityTE will be exhibiting at booth #923 during the exhibit hours from September 20-22 at the San Diego Convention Center, Level 1, Halls D-G.

To learn more about Plastic Surgery The Meeting, please visit: plasticsurgerythemeeting.com.

About PolarityTE®

PolarityTE is focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Rather than manufacturing with synthetic and foreign materials within artificially engineered environments, PolarityTE manufactures products from the patient's own tissue and uses the patient's own body to support the regenerative process. From a small piece of healthy autologous tissue, the company creates an easily deployable, dynamic and self-propagating product designed to regenerate the target tissues. PolarityTE's innovative method is intended to promote and accelerate growth of the patient's tissues to undergo a form of effective regenerative healing. Learn more at www.PolarityTE.com – Welcome to the Shift®.

About SkinTE™

SkinTE is a human cellular and tissue-based product derived from a patient's own skin intended for the repair, reconstruction, and replacement of skin tissue.

SkinTE is intended to be used by physicians or other appropriate healthcare providers for homologous uses of skin tissues/integument. Patients who have suffered from an event, disease, process or acquired deficit that results in the functional loss or void of skin/integument systems can receive SkinTE as an adjunct and/or in place of split-thickness skin grafting, full-thickness grafting, temporizing skin coverage and/or skin substitute products. SkinTE is for autologous use only. Aseptic technique during harvest and deployment of SkinTE is mandatory. SkinTE is marketed as an HCT/P regulated by the FDA solely under Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act and 21 CFR 1271.

