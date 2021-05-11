Skintimate® Inspires a 'Be Good Vibes' State of Mind with Skin-Loving and Sense-Drenching Shower Experiences

"Skintimate has always believed in the power of the shower – a place to have mindful me moments with products that can uplift your skin and spirit, which is now more important than ever," said Melissa Murphy, Senior Brand Manager, Skintimate®. "Every experience with Skintimate, from our shave preps to our razors, is a sensory one – filling your nose with the scent of rose or citrus, your legs with skin-loving ingredients and even your eyes with color – meant to ignite good vibes that last throughout the day."

While many people have discovered the benefits of skin and body-care during the global pandemic, lockdown has made moments they used to get ready for, such as a night out with the girls or brunch with friends, few and far between. With people re-entering the social sphere, Skintimate® is teaming up with Summer House's Amanda Batula to show them how to reignite the fun in the getting ready pregame ritual.

"Making a delicious cocktail, listening to the music you want to hear, and pampering your skin - let's face it, the getting ready pre-game was always more fun than the actual event itself," said Amanda Batula. "In working with Skintimate, we're giving people the tools to rediscover those vibes and remind them that event or no event, you can always get your vibe on."

As someone who knows how to make a party in any situation, including getting ready, Amanda Batula has created four unique getting ready experiences featuring custom cocktail recipes and Skintimate® curated Spotify playlists , each inspired by a different signature product scent. People can check-out Amanda's favorite getting ready rituals – whether for a music festival, lounging at a cabana or just staying in with friends – by heading to her Instagram page where she shows how to create these immersive sensorial experiences at home.

"Being quarantined for weeks on end forced me to find ways to make even the mundane, something fun and special," continued Batula. "It also reminded me that those daily tasks, like getting ready, are so much fun when you have the right ingredients."

The Skintimate Moods™ and Skintimate Signature Scents™ products featured in the videos are designed to transform the shower experience into an aromatic oasis, all while providing a close, comfortable shave for glowing smooth skin.

Skintimate Bloom ® - Fun and dreamy, the Skintimate Bloom ® fragrance takes flower power to the next level with hints of rosewater and cherry blossom scent for a blissful and serene escape.

- Fun and dreamy, the Skintimate Bloom fragrance takes flower power to the next level with hints of rosewater and cherry blossom scent for a blissful and serene escape. Skintimate ® Coconut Delight ® - This tropical, refreshing scent will mentally transport you to a cabana as rich moisturizers give you smooth, irresistibly touchable skin.

Coconut Delight - This tropical, refreshing scent will mentally transport you to a cabana as rich moisturizers give you smooth, irresistibly touchable skin. Skintimate Spark ® - Bright citrus notes provide a transcendent shaving experience. Physically you'll be in your bathroom, but mentally you'll be gearing up for an upbeat music festival.

- Bright citrus notes provide a transcendent shaving experience. Physically you'll be in your bathroom, but mentally you'll be gearing up for an upbeat music festival. Skintimate® Raspberry Rain® - Whether you go out or stay in, the luscious scent of Raspberry Rain® will awaken your senses to help you get down while you vibe, dance, and sing like nobody's watching.

"Our consumers are free-spirited and it drives them to seek out and create enriching experiences throughout their day, be spontaneous and take advantage of life's simple moments that in reality, fulfill them," said Melissa Murphy, Senior Brand Manager, Skintimate®. "By partnering with Amanda, we are showing them how to do just that and bring back the good vibes that come from getting ready."

The full Skintimate® collection includes:

Skintimate Signature Scents™ including Raspberry Rain®, Coconut Delight® and Vanilla Sugar as well as Skintimate Moods™ including fresh, citrus-scented Skintimate Spark® and dreamy, floral-scented Skintimate Bloom®. For those with sensitive and dry skin, the Skintimate® Skin Therapy line moisturizes and contains ingredients such as aloe, Vitamin E and olive butter.

The Skintimate® portfolio features refillable and disposable razors, shave gels and body care with skin-loving ingredients to gently nourish the skin combined with distinct scent profiles that awaken the senses. With Skintimate®, consumers can shift their shower routine from something to skip or hurry to a ritual to savor.

Additional features helping people get into a 'Be Good Vibes' state of mind with Skintimate® include:

New, vibrant packaging designs to enhance bathroom spaces and complement a full sensorial experience.

Digital communications featuring bright imagery of lush fragrance notes and refreshing ingredient cues that transport the senses before even stepping in the shower.

Skintimate is one of the brands leading sustainability efforts in the women's disposable category – utilizing recycled plastic in packaging and in select razor handles 2 .

. Fully recyclable disposable razors with free mail back program in the U.S.3.

Skintimate Moods™ and Skintimate Signature Scents™, as well as Skin Therapy , are available at mass, drug and grocery stores nationwide, with expanded distribution at local Ulta, CVS and Walmart's coming soon. To explore the full portfolio of Skintimate® products, please visit www.Skintimate.com .

1Mintel Reports US, Soap, Bath and Shower Products, 2021. Base: US internet users aged 18+ who are showering, bathing, washing their hands or using hand sanitizer more often and are showering/bathing to relax/destress or for health benefits.

2Skintimate® three blade women's razor handles are made with up to 69% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and are part of Edgewell Personal Care's U.S. Razor Recycling Program .

3 EdgewellRecycling.com

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black®, and CREMO® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 5,800 employees worldwide.i

iSCHICK, WILKINSON SWORD, EDGE, SKINTIMATE, STAYFREE, CAREFREE, O.B., BANANA BOAT, HAWAIIAN TROPIC, BULLDOG, JACK BLACK, CREMO and WET ONES and associated word marks and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Edgewell Personal Care LLC (or an Edgewell affiliate company) in the United States and other countries throughout the world. PLAYTEX is a registered trademark in the United States and other countries of Playtex Marketing Corporation and is used under license.

Contact: Sarah Lopez, 646-920-4249, [email protected]

SOURCE Skintimate

Related Links

https://www.skintimate.com/

