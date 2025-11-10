Skip Appoints Mark Patterson as CEO to Lead AI-Powered Analytics Revolution for Associations

Industry veteran with proven track record in association technology leadership to drive go-to-market strategy and scale innovative conversational analytics platform

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skip, an AI-powered analytical workspace transforming how associations interact with their data, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Patterson as its Chief Executive Officer. With over three decades of experience in enterprise software in commercial, nonprofit and membership organizations, Patterson brings proven expertise in product leadership, go-to-market strategy, and operational excellence.

Under Patterson's leadership, Skip is positioned to revolutionize association analytics by enabling organizations to build sophisticated analytical reports through natural conversation. His strategic vision and deep understanding of association technology challenges make him an invaluable asset as Skip expands its market presence.

"Mark's appointment represents a pivotal moment for Skip and the association analytics landscape," said Johanna Snider, CEO of Blue Cypress. "His unique combination of technical depth, product leadership, and association sector expertise makes him ideally suited to bring Skip's groundbreaking technology to market. We're confident that under his leadership, Skip will fundamentally change how associations unlock insights from their data."

Skip transforms data analysis from one-off queries into collaborative workspace sessions where users build, refine, and iterate on analytical reports through conversation. Unlike traditional business intelligence tools that require technical expertise or generic AI systems that provide one-off responses, Skip creates reusable analytical components that become institutional knowledge. Critically, customer data never leaves their secure environment, giving associations AI-powered insights without compromising data sovereignty.

"The traditional approach to association analytics is fundamentally broken," commented Amith Nagarajan, Chairman of Blue Cypress and author of Ascend: Unlocking the Power of AI for Associations. "Associations invest millions in data systems but still wait months for basic reports. Skip eliminates this bottleneck entirely. With Mark leading our go-to-market efforts, we're ready to help associations re-spark curiosity about their data and unlock analytical capabilities they never thought possible."

Patterson most recently served as CEO of Fionta for seven years, building it into a premium Salesforce implementation partner for associations before transitioning to a strategic advisory role in 2025. Prior to that, he spent nearly a decade at Aptify, progressing to Chief Operating Officer, and following its acquisition served as SVP of Enterprise Product Strategy at Community Brands (now Momentive). His leadership spans both product strategy and operational execution, having successfully scaled technology organizations and driven significant revenue growth across multiple association technology companies.

In his various leadership roles, Patterson has been instrumental in driving organizational transformation, building high-performing teams, and establishing strategic market positioning. He has consistently delivered results in competitive markets and has deep relationships across the association technology ecosystem. Patterson has been actively involved in the association community throughout his career and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the University of Maryland. His technical background, combined with business acumen and industry expertise, positions him to accelerate Skip's market adoption and customer success.

"This is the most exciting inflection point I've seen in association technology in decades," said Patterson. "Every association struggles with the same fundamental problem: their data holds incredible insights, but accessing those insights requires weeks of IT work and technical expertise. Skip changes that entirely. For the first time, associations can have natural conversations with their data and build sophisticated analytics in minutes, not months. I'm thrilled to lead Skip through this critical growth phase and help associations unlock the full potential of their data."

Skip is currently in active deployment with association customers, with a waitlist for new implementation slots. The platform integrates seamlessly with major association management systems, line of business applications and financial systems while maintaining enterprise-grade security and complete data sovereignty. Organizations interested in transforming their approach to data analytics are encouraged to schedule a demonstration to see Skip's conversational analytics capabilities and reserve their implementation slot.

To learn more about Skip or schedule a consultation, visit https://askskip.ai/.

Skip is an AI-powered analytical workspace that transforms how associations interact with their data. While most organizations wait weeks or months for IT to deliver custom reports, Skip enables anyone to ask questions in natural language and receive interactive insights in under two minutes. Built on a revolutionary zero-ETL architecture, Skip connects directly to existing systems without data transformation, generating secure code that runs entirely within the customer's own environment. The platform makes previously impossible analysis instantly accessible, helping associations move from resignation about their data limitations to curiosity-driven exploration — all while maintaining complete data sovereignty and ownership. To learn more, visit https://askskip.ai/.

Blue Cypress is the innovation engine powering AI-first associations. We're building the comprehensive AI ecosystem — products, services, and education — that helps associations transform member services and become as powerful as Fortune 500 companies. Our ecosystem includes purpose-built AI solutions (Betty, MemberJunction, Skip, rasa.io, SoundPost Bridge), AI education reaching 30k+ professionals through Sidecar, custom AI development through Blue Cypress Consulting, and implementation services through Cimatri and Elastik Teams. As a pioneering incubator and accelerator, we foster growth through evergreen investments, launching new brands and strengthening existing ones. Blue Cypress' core purpose, "Fueling Innovation to Maximize Social Sector Impact," represents our unwavering commitment to maximize the social sector's potential for transformational change. To learn more, visit https://bluecypress.io/.

