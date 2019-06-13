Skip Hits New Milestone - Now Live in 300 Locations

SALT LAKE CITY, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skip has recently activated its 300th convenience store with its Frictionless Checkout™ service. This includes chain-wide rollouts at Enmarket, Cruizers, and High's stores during Q2. In addition to these chain-wide launches, Skip is activating eight more retail banners this quarter, with many more contracted to roll out this year, providing its app users with nationwide coverage.

Interested in Skip's Frictionless Checkout™?

Click here to Learn More

Skip has found increased success in launching new sites by streamlining its onboarding and activation process for chain-wide rollouts. This process can be completed in less than 2 weeks, down from 8 previously. Skip continues to see an extremely positive customer response across all customer satisfaction ratings (in-app feedback and app stores), including a 4.9 out of 5-star rating in the iOS App Store (1,500+ reviews).

Recent shopper feedback received in active convenience stores:

"The line was long and I appreciate the option to check out using my phone! This app and the store's customer service is stellar!"

"Don't judge me for coming here every single day this week"

"Love the convenience of not waiting in line to check out"

"As the largest network to roll out with Skip, we were impressed with how their Onboarding team handled the rollout of a new technology experience for the Enmarket chain of stores." - Matt Clements, Vice President Marketing at Enmarket

"We are working hard at Skip to bring Frictionless Checkout™ to new markets as quickly as possible. The goal is to empower every s-store retailer and their shoppers with a supremely convenient experience, that is as sticky as it is enjoyable. To aid in this expansion, Skip will soon be releasing its Back-office API to enable retailers a direct and speedy integration access point, no matter their Back-office provider." - Chase Thomason, Founder/CEO at Skip

Request a demo: http://business.getskip.com/partners-with-skip

For more information, please contact Dave Baker, dave.baker@getskip.com, 833-966-7547

SOURCE Skip

Related Links

http://getskip.com

