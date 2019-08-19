Skip publishes Open APIs with Russell's Convenience the first to implement

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skip is excited to bring frictionless checkout to Russell's Convenience as the first to utilize Skip's back-office open APIs. Skip Checkout is the industry's leading cloud-based 'scan & go' app. Just over three years after introducing their first cashierless store, Russell's Convenience is looking to raise the bar yet again by offering their customers a frictionless checkout experience at all 19 of their Russell's Convenience locations across Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Honolulu, and Detroit.

Russell's Convenience is focused on providing an unmatched shopping experience by further enhancing the level of convenience in their stores. With Skip's 'scan & go' mobile checkout app, Russell's Convenience will be able to reach their customers directly to inform them of deals and in-store promotions, driving both the satisfaction and frequency of shopping trips.

"Offering a frictionless shopping experience to our customers increases the frequency of transactions. By making the shopping experience as fast as possible, we open up more shopping opportunities to our customers that are on break or just short on time. With Skip, we can accommodate any shopper's schedule without disrupting our operations," said Tom Bachrodt, Denver area Regional Manager of Russell's Convenience.

"From both a customer experience and technical perspective, we have always sought to push the limits of a typical store. Similar to opening our own self-serve store, we engaged Tenderfoot Software to customize our POS and Loyalty systems because our needs weren't met in the market. The same is true with Skip, as their product combined with our operations greatly enhances the service for our customers," said Raymond Huff, President of HJB Convenience Corporation.

Knowing that Skip didn't have an existing integration with Tenderfoot Software's POS and back-office tools, Skip was eager to have them leverage its APIs for connecting their stores to the cloud.

"For years, retailers across the country have requested more connection options to our mobile shopping ecosystem. It's very exciting to publicize our APIs in JSON and NAXML formats, but to have launched our first public store with them is even more of a rush. Ray and his team were ideal partners to work with and we look forward to extending the network with more like-minded retailers and software systems," said Peter Nichols, Skip's Director of Product.

For more information on integrating your store's POS or back-office system to Skip's API, please visit business.getskip.com or email sales@getskip.com. To listen to the CSP Daily News Podcast featuring Russell's Convenience and Skip, click here.

SOURCE Skip

Related Links

http://getskip.com

