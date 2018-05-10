Skip the Brunch Line with Tasty Mother's Day Recipes from the Makers of Wholly® Simply Avocado®

"While Mother's Day may be a popular day for dining out, moms like me might prefer spending quality time at home with family rather than at a hectic, crowded restaurant," states Diana Pusiri, senior brand manager at MegaMex Foods. "For both special occasions and everyday convenience, tasty and versatile Simply Avocado® dips and spreads can be your secret weapon for creating incredible avocado toast and bringing great taste and nutrition to even the simplest of dishes."

These easy-to-follow recipes from Simply Avocado® brand blog partners are crafted to deliver both convenience and great homemade taste and freshness to make this Mother's Day breakfast in bed one to remember:

Elote Avocado Toast with a Fried Egg—Give classic avocado toast a Tex-Mex twist by topping it with trendy elote, or Mexican street corn. The blend of chili powder, cheese and lime gives the dish big, bold flavor, and the egg provides added protein to help keep mom satisfied (by Christopher Cockren of Shared Appetite).

of Shared Appetite). Sesame Soy Smoked Salmon Crostini—This crostini will take your traditional bagel & lox to the next level. Equal parts elegant and effortless, these crostinis feature creamy avocado spread topped with crunchy cucumber and smoked salmon (by Dana Sandonato of Killing Thyme).

of Killing Thyme). Eggs in Potato Nests—Break away from traditional hard boiled eggs and opt for these simple yet delicious egg nests. Just five ingredients are required to create this delicious breakfast recipe that everyone will enjoy. The highlight is the topping of avocado that pairs beautifully with the eggs and crunchy potatoes (by Amy Rains of Wholesomelicious).

Simply Avocado® products (MSRP $3.68 - $4.19) are made with hand-scooped Hass avocados and are gluten free and kosher certified with no preservatives added – making clean eating easier than ever. Each is packaged in premium peel-back trays with lids, allowing for easy storage and usage in multiple snacking occasions. Simply Avocado® products are currently available at select Walmart, Sprouts, Meijer and Price Chopper stores in the U.S. and online at Mexgrocer.com, and are continuing to grow presence in the produce department of other national and regional retailers. For more information and stores near you, please visit https://www.eatwholly.com/products/simply-avocado/.

About the Wholly® Brand

The Wholly® Brand is a brand of MegaMex Foods, one of the largest manufacturers of pre-prepared Mexican food across the country. A global leader in food safety, quality and innovation, the Wholly® Brand uses high pressure processing (HPP) to create Wholly® products. In addition, each product is made with hand-scooped Hass avocados and is gluten free and kosher certified. All Wholly® products are available nationwide in the produce or deli section of grocery stores. For more information, visit www.eatwholly.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skip-the-brunch-line-with-tasty-mothers-day-recipes-from-the-makers-of-wholly-simply-avocado-300645992.html

SOURCE Wholly Simply Avocado

Related Links

https://www.eatwholly.com

