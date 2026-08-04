Skip the Chores, Not the Summer Memories; Welch's® Fruit Snacks Gives Families A "Homework Pass" This Back-to-School Season

America's #1 Fruit Snacks Brand Helps 1,000 Families Reclaim the Last Days of Summer while Taskrabbit Tackles Back-to-School To-Dos

PARK RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Welch's® Fruit Snacks, a beloved lunchbox and backpack staple for generations, today announced a partnership with home services platform, Taskrabbit to help families tackle their back-to-school to-do lists and reclaim valuable time together before summer ends.

Welch's® Fruit Snacks is offering families a “Homework Pass” in the form of a Taskrabbit credit to book a local Tasker to take on back-to-school to-dos.

The initiative comes as new research commissioned by Welch's® Fruit Snacks and conducted by Talker Research found that 77% of parents with school-aged children wish they had more time with their kids before the school year begins. Yet back-to-school preparations start nearly three weeks before the first day of class on average, with one in three parents saying summer feels "over" as soon as the shopping and planning begins.

In response, Welch's® Fruit Snacks is helping parents check tasks off their lists faster so they can spend more quality time with their families before the season slips away.

Beginning at 12 p.m. ET on August 6, the brand is offering families a "Homework Pass" in the form of a Taskrabbit credit to book a local Tasker to take on back-to-school to-dos like organizing supplies or turning your pantry into an after-school snack zone. Redemption codes are valued at $150 and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis for the first 1,000 households (limit one per customer). Check the website for complete rules.

"From lunchboxes packed for the first day of school to snacks shared on-the-go all year long, we're grateful to play a role in the everyday moments families cherish. But as back-to-school season approaches, parents are juggling more than ever and spend an average of 18 hours preparing for the year ahead, often sacrificing valuable time with their families during the final weeks of summer," said Danielle Dexter, Senior Director of Integrated Marketing and Communications at PIM Brands Inc., makers of Welch's® Fruit Snacks. "That's why we're thrilled to partner with Taskrabbit to help parents reclaim some of that time. We hope families use their 'Homework Pass' to swap a task for a memory, whether that's one more beach day, a spontaneous outing, or simply extra time spent together, with Welch's® Fruit Snacks along for the ride, of course."

"Every back-to-school season, parents turn to Taskrabbit to streamline the chaotic transition. We love supporting today's busy households, and Welch's® Fruit Snacks is the perfect partner since we align on that same philosophy of making life easier so families can spend more quality time together," says Tamara Rosenthal, SVP of Marketing at Taskrabbit. "Looking at our data from the peak back-to-school months of July through September, our cleaning and organization categories each saw a 19% year-over-year increase as families reset their spaces. The 'Homework Pass' is designed to alleviate that exact pressure, giving overwhelmed parents their time back to focus on family connection rather than a checklist."

For a chance to claim a "Homework Pass" and learn more about the campaign, visit WelchsFruitSnacks.com/HomeworkPass.

Look for Welch's® Fruit Snacks in retailers nationwide this back-to-school season. Kids love the soft texture and delicious taste, while parents appreciate that Welch's® Fruit Snacks are made with Real, Whole Fruit as the main ingredient and the entire product lineup is 100% free of artificial dyes. A trusted school year staple for generations, they also bring a moment of joy when kids open their lunchbox and see a familiar favorite from home.

About PIM Brands, Inc.:

PIM Brands, Inc. is a family-owned and run global CPG leader in the snacks, confectionery and Pharma segments, recognized for its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and consumer trust. As the world's largest maker of real fruit snacks and a major producer of confections and supplements, the company has built a distinguished reputation for delivering exceptional quality products.

Most recently, PIM Brands was named one of America's Best Workplaces for 2026 by Best Companies Group in the large company category. The company is ranked among the top confectionery companies globally and in North America by Candy Industry Magazine. Also, since 2012, PIM Brands has been recognized six times as one of the fastest growing CPG companies in the U.S. and North America. PIM Brands' continued industry recognition reflects the company's ongoing innovation, operational excellence, and category leadership.

All across the world, consumers enjoy PIM's vast array of beloved and iconic brands including Welch's® Fruit Snacks, Welch's® Juicefuls® Juicy Fruit Snacks, Welch's® Fruit 'n Yogurt™ Snacks, Welch's® Fusions™, Welch's® Zero Sugar Fruity Bites, Welch's® Fruitfuls™ Fruit Strips, Sun-Maid® Chocolate Raisins, Toggi® Fine European Chocolate Wafers, Tuxedos® Chocolate Almonds, Original Gummi FunMix®, Sour Jacks® Sour Candies and many more.

PIM's subsidiaries and affiliates include PIM Brands LLC, PIM Brands Canada, PIM Brands Mexico S DE RL DE CV, PIM Brands Iberica, SL, PIM Brands UK, Ltd, PIM Brands Hindustani Private Limited, PIM Global Holdings LLC, PIM Consumer Health LLC, Pharma In Motion LLC and Farmer's Choice Food Brands.

About Welch's:

Founded more than 150 years ago and headquartered in Massachusetts, Welch's is an iconic fruit-based food and beverage company and agricultural cooperative owned by more than 550 family farms across the United States. Rooted in the goodness of fruit, our purpose brings together growers and employees to create products that fit modern lives while honoring a rich heritage. Welch's delivers flavorful moments everyday through real fruit juices, refreshingly sweet sparkling juices, and family-favorite fruit spreads, jams, and jellies, all guided by a commitment to sustainability and quality.

About Taskrabbit:

Taskrabbit is a global digital platform that connects people seeking help with household tasks — such as furniture assembly, TV mounting, moving, and home improvements — to skilled, reliable Taskers in their communities. Acquired by the Ingka Group (IKEA) in 2017, Taskrabbit operates in thousands of cities across eight countries: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Taskrabbit is also available in 200+ IKEA stores worldwide.

To find out more, please visit www.taskrabbit.com or join the conversation with @Taskrabbit on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and YouTube.

SOURCE PIM Brands, Inc.