New Welch's® Probiotic Yogofruits™ Advances PIM Brands Leadership in Functional Snacking

Probiotic Yogurt Covered Whole Fruit Bites Marks the Brand's Most Function-Forward Innovation to Date

PARK RIDGE, N.J., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PIM Brands is introducing Welch's® Probiotic Yogofruits™, building on the company's longstanding snack category leadership position and advancing its commitment to better-for-you snacking solutions, delivering function forward benefits today's families expect.

The new Probiotic Yogofruits™ will hit store shelves nationwide starting this June and are designed to help support digestive health, introducing the brand's most functional benefits to date.

PIM Brands is introducing Welch’s® Probiotic Yogofruits™, building on the company’s longstanding snack category leadership position and advancing its commitment to better-for-you snacking solutions, delivering function forward benefits today’s families expect.

Each serving combines delicious fruit bite centers, made with Whole Fruit as the main ingredient, probiotics, and a creamy yogurt coating delivering 2 billion probiotic cultures and 3 grams of fiber. Made without artificial dyes or flavors, Welch's® Probiotic Yogofruits™ are also gluten-free, non-GMO, peanut-and tree-nut free, are made without corn syrup and have a Halal designation. PIM Brands' dedication to innovation, together with Welch's® strong better-for-you platform, continues to meet consumers where they want it most — with snacks that deliver both flavor and benefits.

"With consumer demand for gut-friendly foods surging, probiotics, and fiber have become breakout priorities in the snacking aisle, reflecting a broader shift toward snacks that support digestive wellness," said Lisa Eustic, PIM Brands Senior Vice President of Marketing, Snacks.

Eustic continued, "PIM Brands is not only a trusted name in Fruit Snacks but also a company with a deep heritage in supplements and pharmaceutical grade manufacturing. With Welch's® Probiotic Yogofruits™, we're proud to blend that science driven expertise with our longstanding and broad snack experience, to deliver a new, function-forward offering. It's a powerful step that underscores our commitment to continuously raising the bar for the millions of consumers who trust us every day."

PIM Brands remains focused on continuing to support innovation to meet today's moment. This launch builds on recent formulation enhancements across the portfolio, such as Welch's® Fruit Snacks made without artificial dyes, reflecting the company's long-term commitment to quality, transparency, and brand growth. Welch's® Probiotic Yogofruits™ marks a key step in PIM Brands' journey to define the next generation of better-for-you snacking, without compromising the taste and trust consumers expect.

About PIM Brands, Inc.:

PIM Brands, Inc. is a family-owned and run global CPG leader in the snacks, confectionery and Pharma segments, recognized for its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and consumer trust. As the world's largest maker of real fruit snacks and a major producer of confections and supplements, the company has built a distinguished reputation for delivering exceptional quality products.

Most recently, PIM Brands was named one of America's Best Workplaces for 2026 by Best Companies Group in the large company category. The company is ranked among the top confectionery companies globally and in North America by Candy Industry Magazine. Also, since 2012, PIM Brands has been recognized six times as one of the fastest growing CPG companies in the U.S. and North America. PIM Brands' continued industry recognition reflects the company's ongoing innovation, operational excellence, and category leadership.

All across the world, consumers enjoy PIM's vast array of beloved and iconic brands including Welch's® Fruit Snacks, Welch's® Juicefuls® Juicy Fruit Snacks, Welch's® Fruit 'n Yogurt™ Snacks, Welch's®Fusions™, Welch's® Zero Sugar Fruity Bites, Welch's® Fruitfuls™ Fruit Strips, Sun-Maid® Chocolate Raisins, Toggi® Fine European Chocolate Wafers, Tuxedos® Chocolate Almonds, Original Gummi FunMix®, Sour Jacks® Sour Candies and many more.

PIM's subsidiaries and affiliates include PIM Brands LLC, PIM Brands Canada, PIM Brands Mexico S DE RL DE CV, PIM Brands Iberica, SL, PIM Brands UK, Ltd, PIM Brands Hindustani Private Limited, PIM Global Holdings LLC, PIM Consumer Health LLC, Pharma In Motion LLC and Farmer's Choice Food Brands.

About Welch's:

Founded more than 150 years ago and headquartered in Massachusetts, Welch's is an iconic fruit-based food and beverage company and agricultural cooperative owned by more than 600 family farms across the United States. Rooted in the goodness of fruit, our purpose brings together growers and employees to create products that fit modern lives while honoring a rich heritage. Welch's delivers flavorful moments every day through real fruit juices, refreshingly sweet sparkling juices, and family-favorite fruit spreads, jams, and jellies, all guided by a commitment to sustainability and quality.

SOURCE PIM Brands, Inc.