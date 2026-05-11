Former Coca-Cola, KIND and Danone Leader Brings Proven Growth and Brand-Building Expertise

PARK RIDGE, N.J., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PIM Brands, Inc., makers of iconic snacks and confections brands including market-leading Welch's® Fruit Snacks, today named Tom Gargiulo as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Gargiulo will lead PIM Brands' end-to-end commercial strategy, uniting brand demand creation, revenue growth management, and domestic and international sales across the company's dynamic portfolio which also includes Sour Jacks®, Welch's® FUSIONS™, Sun-Maid® Chocolate Raisins, Welch's® Fruit 'n Yogurt™ Snacks and multiple major licensing partnerships that will be launched in 2027.

PIM Brands Names Tom Gargiulo as Chief Revenue Officer.

The appointment reflects PIM Brands' commitment to integrated commercial leadership bridging marketing and sales to continue driving year-over-year double digit expansion.

"Tom is an exceptional leader with a truly uncommon ability to build brands and sustained revenue acceleration," said Michael G. Rosenberg, President and CEO of PIM Brands. "Very few professionals have successfully operated at senior levels across both marketing and sales and have a track record matching the explosive growth on both fronts which Tom has achieved in his career. He brings an integrated perspective to PIM with an ability to connect brand strategy, customer execution, and commercial discipline. Tom will be instrumental in helping us strengthen our market leadership and energize teams for our promising path ahead, which is ripe with leading innovation and a portfolio of iconic consumer loved classics."

Most recently, Gargiulo served as Chief Marketing Officer for Coca-Cola's Advanced Hydration business unit, where he headed an industry-leading portfolio including BODYARMOR, Powerade, Smartwater, and Vitaminwater, driving growth through bold brand positioning, disciplined portfolio management, integrated marketing strategies, and high-impact partnerships.

Prior to Coca-Cola, at KIND, Gargiulo drove transformational revenue and channel expansion which led to an acquisition by Mars, Inc. He has also built co-manufacturing and supply chain operations and held the role of Chief Marketing Officer of Danone's Yogurt Business, where he led the successful launches of Two Good and Oikos Triple Zero brands.

"I'm thrilled to join PIM Brands at such an important moment in the company's growth," said Gargiulo. "PIM has beloved products, deep consumer trust, and tremendous opportunity ahead. What drew me here is the commitment to connect strong brand building across the globe, with domestic and global world-class commercial execution to match. I'm looking forward to working with the team to accelerate expansion, strengthen key customer partnerships, and continue to elevate the company in the industry and in all market segments here and abroad."

About PIM Brands, Inc.:

PIM Brands, Inc. is a family-owned and run global CPG leader in the snacks, confectionery and Pharma segments, recognized for its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and consumer trust. As the world's largest maker of real fruit snacks and a major producer of confections and supplements, the company has built a distinguished reputation for delivering exceptional quality products.

Most recently, PIM Brands was named one of America's Best Workplaces for 2026 by Best Companies Group in the large company category. The company is ranked among the top confectionery companies globally and in North America by Candy Industry Magazine. Also, since 2012, PIM Brands has been recognized six times as one of the fastest growing CPG companies in the U.S. and North America. PIM Brands' continued industry recognition reflects the company's ongoing innovation, operational excellence, and category leadership.

All across the world, consumers enjoy PIM's vast array of beloved and iconic brands including Welch's® Fruit Snacks, Welch's® Juicefuls® Juicy Fruit Snacks, Welch's® Fruit 'n Yogurt™ Snacks, Welch's®Fusions™, Welch's® Zero Sugar Fruity Bites, Welch's® Fruitfuls™ Fruit Strips, Sun-Maid® Chocolate Raisins, Toggi® Fine European Chocolate Wafers, Tuxedos® Chocolate Almonds, Original Gummi FunMix®, Sour Jacks® Sour Candies and many more.

PIM's subsidiaries and affiliates include PIM Brands LLC, PIM Brands Canada, PIM Brands Mexico S DE RL DE CV, PIM Brands Iberica, SL, PIM Brands UK, Ltd, PIM Brands Hindustani Private Limited, PIM Global Holdings LLC, PIM Consumer Health LLC, Pharma In Motion LLC and Farmer's Choice Food Brands.

SOURCE PIM Brands, Inc.